What’s New in Town: ‘Top Gun’ in hardware and paint, books, Michelin notes BBQ, and new boutique opening
Eric Hassett named 2023 “Top Gun” by the North American Hardware and Paint Association, Ink Spell Books fans raving about new location, Senior Coastsiders wellness screenings, and Malt and Stone opens in Pacifica
An honor and an expansion for Hassett
Congratulations are in order the next time you see Eric Hassett. The owner and president of Hassett Hardware was recently named a 2023 “Top Gun” by the North American Hardware and Paint Association. The Hassett hardware empire includes five retail stores in the Bay Area. It all started when Eric’s grandfather, Bob Hassett, opened the first store in 1957, and the legacy continued with Eric’s father, Larry, at the helm.
It’s been a busy time at Hassett Hardware. The staple of East Main Street also announced the expansion of its outdoor power equipment division. The standalone operation is located in the New Leaf shopping center at 160 San Mateo Road.
Hassett Hardware, 111 Main St., Half Moon Bay
(650) 726-5505
More business news you can use:
Casting a spell on Main Street
You would be hard-pressed to find a more beloved Half Moon Bay business than Ink Spell Books. And fans are raving about the bookseller’s new Main Street location.
The business thrived on Purissima Street for years, benefiting from foot traffic between Main Street and Cunha Intermediate School, where a generation of students learned to get their reading material from Ink Spell.
Now owner Cindi Whittmore has reopened in a vibrant, multiroom space on Main Street and says she couldn’t be happier with the location.
Ink Spell Books, 621 Main St., Half Moon Bay
(650) 726-6571
A Michelin mention on the coast
As deadline approached we learned of a true honor for one local restaurateur. Local barbecue expert Wyatt Fields, proprietor of Breakwater Barbecue, is being honored as one of 19 newly recognized Bay Area restaurants to earn a mention in the 2023 Michelin Guide to California. The guide recommends the “Texas Trinity. It’s an impressive heap of brisket, ribs and links plus two sides.” Congratulations to a Coastsider who is making a name for himself well beyond his hometown.
Breakwater Barbecue, 30 Avenue Portola,
No. 1B, El Granada
Malt and Stone celebrates opening
Local celebrities came out for a ribbon-cutting at one of Pacifica’s newest businesses, Malt and Stone, and now it seems everyone in town is hip to the city’s newest curated boutique for women’s apparel and home goods. The store, in the Sharp Park neighborhood, expands its thriving online presence and perfectly captures the vibe of one of the city’s hippest centers.
Malt and Stone, 1625 Palmetto Ave., Suite C, Pacifica
