Pencils down, tails up.
Pott helps dogs, humans to be on their best behavior
Marian Pott is a dog lover. She loves her German shepherds but embraces more than just purebreds. Her love for furry creatures is evident during any of the training classes she hosts at the Ted Adcock Community Center through a partnership with the Half Moon Bay Recreation Department. The Coastsider offers her canine expertise in private and group classes. She specializes in obedience from puppy kindergarten lessons to Canine Good Citizen training, which instills key behaviors in up-and-coming service dogs. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
1. How would you describe the various classes you teach? There's a puppy kindergarten class, primarily for puppies from 12 weeks to 6-8 months. It’s a developmentally appropriate type of training. Just like humans, dogs go through developmental changes as they age and mature. I also do beginning-level training throughout the year. Most of the sessions are six weeks long. For a beginner level, it’s all ages. If you came with a 6-month-old dog who missed puppy kindergarten, you could come to this level. Same thing if you adopted a 10-year-old dog and wanted to get some training. The basic obedient skills are: sit, heel, down, stay, come, and other things like not jumping up, leaving it, or not going after that dead seal on the beach. Then there’s Beyond the Basics. That’s geared toward dogs who have the foundational training but are in between levels.
2. Do you train a lot of advanced dogs? There’s a program called the Canine Good Citizen Program that the American Kennel Club promotes, and I’m an evaluator for that. Those are just a few times a year. For dogs that are in those series, sometimes those people want to go into therapy dog work. And there’s possibly a bigger social type of training. For example, sometimes I’ll take my dogs to visit people in nursing homes. Dogs that are going to be service dogs of some sort often go through Canine Good Citizen-type classes.
3. So if you take the Canine Good Citizen class that doesn’t necessarily mean it can be a service dog? No, they have to go through a different process. But the Canine Good Citizen is a good skill set for anybody and dogs that are going to be used in some service manner. I had a client who went through the series and service dog training because she needs the dog to support her physically and emotionally. She has seizures and MS, so she occasionally has balance issues. With both types of training, he knows that if you’re suddenly grabbed with human weight on top of you, you hold your ground and wait for the balance to come back.
4. How would you describe your training philosophy? Dogs can be highly trained in obedience skills. Most people undertrain their dogs. Being on the Coastside, I see a lot of undertrained dogs that are loose on trails or beaches that have no recall or real relationship with their person when the leash comes off. One thing I try to instill in my students is to be cognizant of the world around them. If you go to a safe or legal off-leash area, call your dog back if someone shows up with a leashed dog. There’s a responsibility as dog owners that I think people should understand. I feel that part of my job is to help the relationship between the owner and their dog because that’s really what training is about. The dogs are the easy part. Sometimes the people are more difficult in that they need to see the value of training. They need to practice. It’s up to us to put the work in.
5. I imagine this stuff is so applicable out in public. I’ve been privileged to use the Ted Adcock Center for several decades now. But it’s not the real world. I encourage people to take the skills out in the real world. Take a cruise down Main Street and work on your dog’s leash manners. Go to places that are dog-friendly. It pays off, big time. I have to be helpful in ways that people will leave my class feeling like, "That was a good way to spend my time. I felt like I got somewhere with it. I got help, and my dog is better for it." Coastside
