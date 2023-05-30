An afternoon hankering for a beer and a bite with friends is perhaps not all that unusual. Saddling up your horses and riding to the pub together? That is a little out of the ordinary in modern California.
But in Half Moon Bay, a group of friends make this a regular outing. Wednesday and Saturday afternoons, a dozen riders or more meet at Seahorse Ranch, mount up and amble down the highway toward one favorite destination or another. Cameron’s Pub, Tres Amigos, sometimes San Benito House or a winery, any place with good food and a hitching post.
The horses are black, bay, chestnut, gray, one a flashy pinto, another a palomino. They walk calmly, not fazed by the traffic. The riders — they’re mostly men, although not exclusively — talk and laugh as they ride, sharing jokes and stories, in a mix of Spanish and English.
Sometimes they head to the beach first. It’s a good place for a run; on the sand, they don’t have to worry about rocks or holes that might injure the animals. There are no cars, no fences. Some of them splash into the waves, the horses going belly-deep in the saltwater. The riders horse around, in the truest sense. They have fun.
On weekends, the group sometimes gets more ambitious. From Skyline Boulevard, they’ve taken six- or seven-hour rides to Santa Cruz. Or they put the horses in trailers and travel around the state to explore new locations. They’ve been to Vacaville, Marysville, the Feather River area, often hooking up with other riding groups or inviting others to join them here. At times, the group swells to 40 or 50 riders.
Miguel Ceja, a core member, has three horses of his own. He’s been around horses since growing up on a 300-head cattle ranch in Mexico. His horses now aren’t working animals, though. Instead of herding cattle, “they dance, they jump,” he says.
They’ve been trained in dressage-type methods harkening back to Greek cavalry and, later, to Spanish riding traditions. Several of the horses in the group have this training. You’ll recognize them by their arched necks and controlled yet energetic way of moving. They seem to be on parade even as they commute down country roads.
Other horse-and-rider pairs train for steer roping and other rodeo sports. Together, the group participates in four or five events a year, including as regular entries in Half Moon Bay’s Fourth of July parade.
Mostly, though, group members just love riding together.
“Relaxing in nature, the interaction you have with friends – it’s therapy, both mental and physical,” says Guerrero Espinoza, who has been with the group for several years. The bond with their horses underpins the whole enterprise. “They’re incredible animals; they’re very smart. They don’t want to live without you,” said Ceja.
Ceja is always looking to bring more people to this activity that he loves. If you see the riders around town, stop and talk to them. You’re likely to get an invitation to join in. Before you know it, you might be saddling up, too.
