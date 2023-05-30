In January 1967 a group of women met in Ruth Rafello’s living room to form a branch of the American Association of University Women here on the coast. Over the next three months the women formed a committee to write bylaws and elect officers, and in May of that year they chartered the branch with 31 members, 16 more than they required. Today, much has changed in regard to the rights of women and societal norms, but for Rafello, the organization’s mission stays the same.
“Our mission statement is to advance gender equality for women and girls through research, education and advocacy,” she said. “That has always been our goal, from the very beginning.”
Nationally, AAUW has been empowering and advocating for women since 1881 when a small group of female college graduates got together to encourage women to pursue higher education and careers.
“It all started with a group of college women that had no support, and the men were saying go back home and have babies,” said Barbara Von Glahn, the president-elect who has been a member of AAUW on the coast since 1982.
Since its founding, on national, state, regional and local levels, the organization has brought together women of all ages and backgrounds. From the 1885 paper disproving the myth that university pursuits impair a woman’s fertility to a recent study that documented the economic impact of workplace sexual harassment, academics, lobbyists and volunteers have worked tirelessly in the name of equality. The efforts of groups across the country have resulted in the Equal Pay Act, passed in 1963, the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993, and most recently the Paycheck Fairness Act, which was passed in 2019 but is awaiting action in the Senate.
Locally, on the coast, the AAUW-Half Moon Bay branch boasts more than 130 active members. Volunteers can be found selling pumpkin bread at the annual Half Moon Bay Arts and Pumpkin Festival to raise money for scholarships, mentoring young women, and jump-starting initiatives that reach much further than the outskirts of this community.
“Gender equity is a slow-moving process — extremely slow,” said Pat McNutt, a local member since the 1980s. “Women and men who believe in equity need to provide opportunities for the next generations of girls and young women to gain the experience, confidence and financial opportunities to be as educated as they want to be, and to go as far in their chosen fields as they want to go. If we foster this, the younger generation will follow suit with those that come after them.”
When Rafello was studying education at San Francisco State University, there wasn’t a lot open to women at the time.
“I had two experiences in high school that put me on the path to education,” she said. “One was when I went into a classroom filled with boys, because I wanted to be a math major in high school, and I was told by the instructor that this was only for boys, and at the same time in my junior year I took chemistry, and my chemistry teacher, who was a woman, said that there is no future for you in chemistry unless you want to teach it.
“Times have changed,” Rafello said. “The glass ceiling has broken in places.”
At a time when a woman's credit card had to be in her husband's name, the branch also started a financial group in which members could get together and decide where the raised money would go.
For the last 20 years, one of the biggest ways the AAUW contributes to the local community is by sending rising eighth-grade girls to Tech Trek. At the weeklong STEM camp, young women stay in college dorms and attend workshops.
“It’s just such an exciting thing to see these young women have this opportunity,” said Von Glahn. “So many of them come back and say, ‘I didn’t know anybody else was interested in science or math, like, wow.’”
Von Glahn said she wishes she could have gone to a camp like that when she was entering eighth grade. Like Rafello, Von Glahn joined the organization because in her era she said women were trying to make a go of it and break out of the roles they had been confined to.
“I was a college-educated woman and I wanted a career, but I also wanted a family,” she said. “To me, that’s what the AAUW represents. Women in this position are trying to move forward in a more modern world.”
Now members of the local, state and national organization are trying to provide those opportunities and encouragement to the next generation.
On the coast, along with sending young women to Tech Trek, in recent years, the local AAUW branch has hosted a local four-day STEM camp for girls who are interested in science but who were not selected for Tech Trek. The AAUW also hosts Speech Trek and most recently Gov Trek to involve local students in public policy.
“All of our programs are about encouraging and helping young women, whether its seventh-graders in tech, or seniors in college, helping them to gain confidence is majorly important,” said McNutt.
The annual Speech Trek competition features a topic given to high school students. This year the topic was about how to increase voter participation. The students prepare speeches and are coached by members of AAUW before they give their speech to the entire branch where they are evaluated on poise, content and organization, among other criteria, by judges from the community. After competing at the local level, a recording of the first-place speech is sent on to be evaluated by AAUW-California in a statewide competition.
Gov Trek is a virtual program for high school junior and senior girls interested in pursuing careers in public service and elected office. After sessions introducing the girls to the inner workings of political campaigns, the program culminates in a group competition mimicking a campaign.
Along with supporting young women through the Trek trio, for the last 50 years, beginning in 1973, the Half Moon Bay branch of AAUW has been giving scholarships to young women who attended local high schools and have completed their sophomore year of college.
“We want to tap into young women who have had exposure to college and that are serious about it and are getting into a more serious level in their course of study,” said Von Glahn. “It’s heartening to see so many of these girls seizing the opportunity to go to community college or a four-year university.”
In 1973 the first scholarship went to one local recipient for $500; by 2022 the branch has given over $150,000 to 104 recipients from either Half Moon Bay or Pescadero high schools. Over the years the organization has been able to increase the amount of the scholarships as well as the number of scholarships given to local young women.
“I think that’s terrific,” said McNutt. “I think it’s a great thing we get to do, as far as the place the young women are at in their education. Being a junior or senior in college is a time when you’re looking forward to completing that landmark and you may need encouragement.”
AAUW women can be found in every corner of the community and beyond, from tutoring students at local schools to Days for Girls, an initiative addressing “period poverty” and connecting nomads in Mongolia with menstrual products. After many years of helping local students navigate the college application process, especially first-generation applicants, member Cynthia Chin-Lee recently started a new mentorship program that connects students with support and resources in their desired area of study.
“They can take away your job, they can take away all kinds of stuff, but they can’t take away your knowledge, so it's very important that you get as much knowledge as possible,” said Peggy Rozhon, current president of the Half Moon Bay branch. “The AAUW ... it's more than planting seeds. It's like getting a bulldozer and digging a big hole and saying, ‘OK, we're going to put all these seeds in here and you're going to grow up and you're going to do something and your lives will make a difference. Whether it's a small scale or a big scale.’”
