Breed: Australian shepherd and Labrador-border collie mix
Riley, left, an Australian shepherd originally from Arkansas, and Jax, a Labrador-border collie mix, are loyal, playful dogs that can regularly be found chasing balls on Coastside beaches. Riley is obsessed with looking for squirrels, while Jax puts his spare energy into rapidly digging holes on the beach. Both dogs love watching over the family's grandchildren.
