Hardware store turns to reliable hands, and a pair of new restaurants open doors
Bargain buys downtown
Half Moon Bay Charm Price Store opened its doors on July 7 at 500 Purissima St. The space was formerly occupied by Ink Spell Books before the longtime book shop opened its new location on Main Street. Half Moon Bay Charm Price Store boasts a little bit of everything, from beverages and canned goods to party and school supplies. The store was modeled after the very popular 99 Cent store, which was located next to New Leaf. Half Moon Bay Charm Price Store owner Gumaro Nabor was a former employee of the now-closed 99 Cent store and is excited to now be opening his own shop with his family.
500 Purissima St., Half Moon Bay
More business news you can use:
Meet me at the diner
It’s Italia owners George and Betsy Del Fierro recently leased the longtime location of Main Street Grill, which was called Original Johnny’s before that. It’s on Main Street just two blocks over from the couple’s current establishment. Original Johnny’s, which closed in 2006, was a lively place for Coastsiders to consume their coffee and share the day’s gossip, and the Del Fierros are bringing back that magic with an American diner-style, breakfast-and-lunch joint. The new Johnny’s boasts bright teal-colored booths and a black-and-white-checkered floor.
547 Main St., Half Moon Bay
Another ace owner for hardware
Hassett Hardware recently bought the Linda Mar Ace Hardware store, which now joins the other five Hassett-owned Ace stores, including those in Half Moon Bay, Woodside and Palo Alto. Dave Reed, now former owner, has been running the show for 23 years, since he was hired as a 16-year-old Terra Nova High School student. Reed has a long friendship with the Hassett family and says he thinks they will be able to take the store to the next level. Reed will continue as a consultant for a few months, but Pacifica resident Rako Mariana will be the new general manager.
560 San Pedro Ave., Pacifica, (650) 359-2401
Every day is a good day for pie
Bay Area pie-maker Sage Bakehouse will open its first permanent bakery and cafe space in the former Here Comes the Sun location in Montara. The pie business will offer 25 flavors of pies with dine-in and take-out options along with a coffee menu from Pacifica’s Craftsman Coffee. Owner Nick Lee hopes the shop will be open in August, but in the meantime, his food truck will be at that location from roughly 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lee and his wife, a Linda Mar native, got inspired by the pies they tried on a trip to New Zealand and have been making pies since.
8455 N. Cabrillo Highway, Montara, (415) 271-5590
Get a better night’s sleep
Mancini’s Sleepworld recently opened a new location in Pacifica in the Linda Mar Shopping Center. Mancini’s is a Bay Area original, founded by Carl Mancini in 1969. The mattress company has grown from one store in Sunnyvale to over 43 locations in Northern California.
1430 Linda Mar Shopping Center, Pacifica, (650) 290-8122
