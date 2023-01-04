New owners of Fit Studios
David Oliphant and Christopher Childers are the new owners of Fit Studios in Half Moon Bay. They are taking over the business from Kent and Jodi Miller who owned and operated the popular downtown fitness studio for 18 years and are looking forward to retiring. Oliphant says he and Childers plan to expand the class offerings to elevate the business. They also plan to make it into a space that feels inclusive to all — to do their best to make sure everyone who steps through the door feels comfortable, accepted, safe and valued. Oliphant and Childers bring an extensive background in dance and in marketing and say they are so excited to be embarking on this new journey. Jodi Miller, who thanked the community for its patronage over the years, says of the new ownership, “You guys are in for some real treats ahead.”
Fit Studios, 225 Cabrillo Highway, Half Moon Bay
(650) 726-4040, fithmb.com
New art gallery opening
M. Stark Gallery is opening in January in a newly remodeled 120-year-old building located in the historic downtown district of Half Moon Bay. Owner Marianna Stark says the gallery will feature artists whose work evokes the spirit of the West Coast and is in dialogue with contemporary fine art movements. The first exhibition is a solo show featuring 83-year-old sculptor and Pacifica resident Jerry Ross Barrish. Barrish’s materials are upcycled plastic junk, harvested from beaches and treasure troves like Urban Ore. Barrish is the longtime creative director of the nonprofit Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica. Also in the building is the Stark-Perry Coastside Artists Retreat, an invitational residency program for artists of all disciplines. A grand opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22. The gallery be open weekends and by appointment.
M. Stark Gallery, 727 Main St., Half Moon Bay
(415) 407-8743, mstarkgallery.com
New location opening soon:
Providing excellent care to felines since 2005, Coastal Cat Clinic will be moving into a new location at 150 Eureka Square soon, leaving its temporary location on Linda Mar Boulevard. Interior renovations to the 3,170-square-foot space have been made to accommodate a veterinary clinic. It will have a reception area, offices, exam rooms, various medical and surgical rooms, staff areas and restrooms. This cats-only veterinary clinic serves the communities of Pacifica, Coastside (including Montara, Moss Beach, El Granada and Half Moon Bay), the upper Peninsula, and San Francisco. It is a two-doctor practice that offers a variety of medical services and surgeries. The hospital is outfitted with the latest equipment including digital X-ray, digital dental X-ray, and in-house lab machines.
coastalcatclinic.com (650) 359-5770
Furniture store closed
Cottage Industries, owned by Michael and Colleen Shimeld and a downtown Half Moon Bay fixture featuring Shaker, Mission and European furniture since 1996, has closed its brick-and-mortar store and is moving exclusively to online sales. The new website is under construction and will be up and running in the new year. Customers can still browse their current website to find clearance furniture items remaining in stock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.