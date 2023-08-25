Ketch sets sail
Many longtime local patrons mourned when Ketch Joanne Restaurant and Harbor Bar closed its doors earlier this year. The establishment has been a local favorite in Princeton for almost half a century. Joanne and Jon Franklin pulled into the harbor 48 years ago in an old school bus with their three children. They spotted the harbor location and the Franklins got to work making their dream a reality.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we wanted to say thank you to all of our customers and staff whom throughout the years have filled the Ketch with love, laughter and memorable moments,” said the family in a post to the restaurant’s website. “The sharing of your special celebrations, family and friend gatherings and daily cups of coffee around the fisherman’s table were what made Ketch so special. We will cherish these memories always.”
A group of locals, incorporated as Pelagic Restaurant Group, is taking over and plans to use the “Ketch” name in its new enterprise.
Local Realtors rank high nationwide
Every year, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” honors America’s finest real estate agents from all across the country. The list is created annually based on dollar volume sold. For the third year in a row Ocean Blue Real Estate has made the list, meaning the team is ranked in the top 1.5 percent of all 1.6 million Realtors in the nation.
Locally owned, Ocean Blue has sold more than 1,500 homes since its creation and boasts more than 150 years of combined experience.
643 Main St., (650) 713-5544, Oceanbluere.com
Mullins changes name
The eatery formerly known as Mullins Bar and Grill, located next to the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, is a popular spot among golfers, hotel guests and locals alike. The establishment is raising the "steaks," literally, as it officially changes its name to Mullins Steakhouse. Along with serving steaks, salads, sandwiches and soups, for a limited time the restaurant is also offering Cynthia’s Homemade Pies for dessert. The pies are made by hand in Half Moon Bay.
2 Miramontes Point Road, No. 2, (650) 726-1818, halfmoonbaygolf.com
Hop Dogma celebrates 10 years
Hop Dogma Brewing Co. is celebrating 10 years on the coast this year. Dan Littlefield, co-founder and owner, began brewing beer at home, before he and business partner Ethan Martini opened Hop Dogma’s first tap room in El Granada in 2013. Five years later they moved and expanded the operation to Harbor Village. Since then, original craft beers like Alpha Dankopotamus and Monroe’s Horn Pipe have taken off, and become favorites of locals and folks beyond. Hop Dogma Brewing Co. has become an establishment in the coastal beer scene, and often hosts music and events at its harbor location.
Last month, Hop Dogma staff hosted a party to celebrate their decade on the coast with new beer releases, merchandise, raffles, food pop-ups and live music from Moonshiner Collective and False Bottom Band.
270 Capistrano Road, No. 22, (650) 560-8729, hopdogma.com
Fog Town Toys closes
Fog Town Toys, a popular Main Street toy shop as well as a local hangout, closed its doors on Aug. 31 after a decade of providing family fun on the Coastside. Along with selling toys, the shop hosted myriad events including the Family Adventure Nights, story times, magic shows, speed cube workshops and puzzle competitions, valentine exchanges and much more. Staff also participated in local parades, like the annual Night of Lights.
"I sincerely cannot thank my community enough for the love they've shown me and Fog Town over the last decade,” said Lisa Cresson, owner, in an email newsletter to the community.
The popular speed puzzle contests organized by Fog Town will continue through 2024. The contests feature new releases from Artifact Puzzles, formerly based in Fremont, made of unique wooden pieces to challenge the contestants.
