Baking up something good
Salomon and Carmela Silva celebrated a big grand opening of the Coastside Baking Co. recently. The business, at 127 Main St. in Half Moon Bay is a spinoff from the popular Moonside Bakery.
When Thomas and Barbara Grauke sold Moonside in 2022, the retail business went to longtime employee Isidro Contreras, who continues to run the Main Street staple. The Silvas took over the baking component. They sell their traditional pan dulce, baguettes, bagels and more to New Leaf Community Market, Sam’s Chowder House, Safeway, and of course Moonside Bakery, among other places.
The couple credit the San Mateo Small Business Development Center, which connected them with a business adviser who helped them arrange the purchase.
Coastside Baking Co., 127 Main St. in Half Moon Bay
Push it in Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay’s Palmer Dooley is celebrating six months in business as proprietor of Push It HMB. The concept is a fitness class particularly tailored for new mothers who are still pushing a stroller. The sessions are 50 minutes of cardiovascular and strength training and the stroller is part of the workout. Class locations vary along the coast and all fitness levels are welcome. The first class is free and you don’t have to have kids — or a stroller — to get in a good workout.
Accolades for spirits
There is more acclaim for the spirits conjured by Jettywave Distillery in Princeton. The distillery recently won two gold medals and one silver medal at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Honored this year were Jettywave’s Single Barrel Bourbon, Coastal Gin and Honey Moon Shine. It was another recognition for the gin, which was noted among the “Best of the Best” at the 2022 Sunset magazine International Spirits Competition.
Long time coming
Coldwell Banker Realty may not have been able to celebrate due to COVID-19 when associates relocated their office to Shoreline Station in Half Moon Bay in 2020, but they held a grand reopening after recent renovations on May 11. The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau assisted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by Coldwell Banker real estate agents and staff, title company and lender representatives, clients and friends alike.
