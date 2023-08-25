A change is coming to the Coastside that affects some of the Coastside’s favorite days of the year. If all goes according to plan, the changes should be so smooth as to be unnoticeable to most. Miramar Events, the logistics business behind Coastside events like the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, Dream Machines and the annual Fourth of July Parade, has announced a new leader. Ronan Fowler, a Coastside native who has been with the company for years, will take over for longtime Miramar Events lead Tim Beeman. The company works day and night to create special celebrations for locals and visitors, and organizers expect the new era of Miramar Events to be equally successful. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Coastside Magazine: How do you think living on the Coastside — either growing up here or moving here later in your career — has impacted how you would want to run your particular business?
Ronan Fowler: Just growing up on the coast, you definitely appreciate a lot of the aspects of having a small community where everybody knows everybody. The events are, almost more than anything, fundraisers for local community organizations. And it’s not even just the main beneficiary. It could be other small businesses that participate within the event. And so we’re very happy to be able to support the community in the ways that we do, because it does make a big impact for a lot of these organizations. A lot of them get their funding for the year through these events. For example, Dream Machines largely funds Coastside Adult Day Health Center for the whole year. And so it’s very important for us to be able to help them out. And their support is also so important to what we do because they also help us out with a lot of different aspects within the event. We’re grateful to be able to have a mutual relationship with everyone and to help give back to everyone.
Anything to add, Tim, in regards to moving to the Bay Area, and then focusing on the Coastside. How has that impacted your leadership style?
Tim Beeman: Living on the coast since 1985, we've always been very heavily invested as stakeholders, especially in our local events, because we live here. I think that gives added impact and meaning to an event because we live in the community. We know a lot of people in the community, and we're stakeholders in all of our events, obviously, but our local events are just near and dear to our heart, obviously. I mean, to me that has always been a very important part of the business to be really supportive as much as humanly possible in the community and what we do with bringing events together.
And one of the great things to see is how our local events really are community productions. It's way more than Miramar Events. Pumpkin Festival is really just a classic case of an event that literally is a community production. We sort of set the foundation. But it's really heartwarming just to walk up and down the street and see so many people who we all know in the community who are volunteering for one of the nonprofit organizations like food booths or the Senior Coastsider run that they do. It's just amazing. And that's a great motivator for us to really want to be a part of these events. Dream Machines is run and set the same way. It's really largely a community production that we help to support. So we love being involved in local events, and it's been a big part of growing Miramar Events.
I mean, the Pumpkin Festival is really, really one of the great events in California. And so it's been great for our business as far as getting our name out there and really adding legitimacy to the business. It was really one of the very first events that we did back in (1986). So it really sprouted just a wonderful run. It's been an amazing run.
(Pumpkin Festival) is like a high school reunion for a lot of the kids that grew up here. That's really a cool part of it; it really brings everyone back home and it brings the community together. And that's what was missed so badly during the pandemic. I mean, it was so wonderful last year just to see how excited people were to have the Pumpkin Festival back and just how ready they were for it and just how much joy it brings people. It's just amazing.
Talking about those major COVID-19 cancellations, any particular challenges that you're still working through? Or do you feel like you've gotten over the hump?
Fowler: It's definitely a rebuilding process. It's definitely been tricky because a lot of our typical clientele that we work with to help support these events (have) disbanded their event organization departments within organizations because they weren't allowed to do events. There's the ripple effect of COVID throughout the event industry that is still going to be having to rebuild over at least the next few years because a lot of these people who were in the event industry had to work to find new solutions. There were some changes of roles, and people are still just getting back into the groove as far as doing events. We weren't allowed to do events for a couple of years there, and that does have a big impact. Last year's Pumpkin Festival was such a great success, but largely events around California are still seeing a lot lower numbers across the board and things are now just starting to pick back up. And so it's good to see things starting to get back to what they were before COVID.
Beeman: It fractured the industry and it was just a shock to the system. On March 1, of 2020, we were scheduled to do eight or nine events that year. We did the weigh-off in 2020 and 2021, but that was the only event that we were able to do. So we went from a 24/7, all-out sprint, mad dash all the time, to having the faucet turned off. It was very tough for the event business. And it was very frustrating because there's a lot of on again, off again, on again, off again stuff that made it impossible to operate an event marketing and event production business. It was kind of like feeling imprisoned, honestly, from a professional standpoint for a couple of years.
I did hang it up. I was done at the end of 2021, and I even announced it. I said, this is the end. Ronan and I then talked and I said to him that I always wanted to help be a bridge to rebuild and to reboot the still-standing events because they've been a part of our business forever, really. So we started talking and I said to Ronan, ‘Would you consider coming on and really being a part of Miramar Events in a much larger role, and eventually taking things over?’ So in 2022, Ronan took a much larger role on a day-to-day basis. It wasn't a full-time thing, but it was because we only did three events last year. He was still living in Georgia at that time. So a lot of it was remote. He would come in for the events, of course, to help execute everything. And then, this year, he has taken a full-on, full-time role. This is Year 2 of the whole transition. But it was a super difficult couple of years professionally. Obviously it gave all of us time to reflect and do some other stuff, but it just came out of the blue. It was like a tsunami that swept everything away. But you move on. It's just how life is. It's the impermanence of things that is one of the great lessons of life. So you pick up the pieces and move on.
How do you think leaving the Coastside changed your direction of life? And did you always kind of see yourself coming back?
Fowler: I left and came back a couple of times, actually. I went to San Diego for college. While I was in college, my dad had terminal cancer and I moved to Georgia to spend some time with him. After he passed away, I ended up moving back to San Francisco. I lived in San Francisco for a number of years and I was actually working on the coast for Graphic Works in Montara, and eventually moved back to the coast because I missed the community, and it was also a longer commute because I was living on Treasure Island at the time. I worked and lived on the coast for another 10 years.
And then right when COVID started, I got an offer to work for my sister's architectural firm in Georgia. It seemed like a great opportunity to go out and spend some time with my sister because we have always lived on opposite coasts. And so I moved back to Georgia for about two and a half, almost three years. I worked primarily for my sister's architecture firm. But I still also worked remotely for several companies, including Miramar Events. And then, as Tim mentioned, in about 2021 or 2022, around there, we really started talking about bringing me back on full time. And it was actually about this time last year that we really started discussing (my) having a much larger role within the company and trying to make the decision on the next path forward and how we could get back out here. And Tim's been very helpful and instrumental in making everything possible. And so I've definitely been very thankful for all his help and his trust and allowing me to help bring the next generation forward for his company.
Talking about that transition, any potential advice, Tim, that you have or any words of wisdom for Miramar Events’ new leader?
Beeman: The main reason that Ronan is as effective as he is is because he understands our business and he understands our events and our clients. He's a multitalented young man with a lot of energy. To do what we do, you have to have versatility because we wear so many hats doing this. It's very important to be able to do a multitude of different things. Ronan is very talented in every element of doing these events, whether it's the marketing or the design or the conception or the production. He brings all the attributes.
There's really very little that I would do in terms of providing guidance because I think he's got all the tools that are helpful to be a success. He's a great people-person, he's very hard-working — attributes you don't take for granted because not everyone possesses these things. I'm extremely grateful that he wants to be part of Miramar Events, and to take it to a new generation. A lot of the work that we do is very important to the community, and to every community that we are involved with. A lot of our events have been around for a long time. As far as advice, I think it would be just, keep being you and things always evolve over time. As we all know, the one thing that we know is that there will always be change and that things will always evolve. I'm sure that he will be open-minded and will evolve with the best of them.
Ronan, anything you're particularly looking forward to? Anything you've potentially wanted to evolve with the company?
Fowler: There's a lot of possibilities for going forward, but there's a lot of rebuilding right now. As Tim mentioned, we used to have nine events. We've actually lost a few events during COVID. Some of these cities are still reluctant to even bring back events, and so there's a lot of potential to bring on new events, try to find alternative directions, so that we can try different things. There's just a lot of possibilities. It’ll be fun to bring my set of skills to the events, which is largely a design-based background, and utilize that more in a marketing format, and just try new things as far as how we build these events. We already had one event this year, it was the Union Street Festival in San Francisco, and it was really fun to do that event because we really got to curate everything from the artist to the food. And it was completely from scratch. That was really exciting because with a lot of these legacy events, we're really trying to keep a lot of these things going. But with newer events, there's a lot more freedom to bring new things that could really be something to try at an event that we may not normally do.
What role will you play in Miramar Events going forward, Tim? Anything you're looking forward to with some extra time on your hands?
Beeman: Things will kind of play themselves out. Obviously, you want to be as supportive as humanly possible during the transition, and we both have good instincts and we’ll know how my role is going to play itself out here. I'm not disappearing by any means. I think we've been very deliberate with respect to how we've handled this whole transition, which I think is the best way of doing it. So I will certainly still be involved. … My goal is to begin stepping back more and more. This really is the first year of that beginning to happen. I'm at the age where time is our most valuable asset. Just to reallocate how I use my time is the main thing. I'll have much more time now to read books and to take walks on the beach and to ride my bike and do all those types of things. So it'll be nice.
Can you both describe why Miramar Events is important in helping create that sense of community on the Coastside?
Fowler: (Miramar Events) has such a huge economic impact for the local community and how it helps fund a lot of these organizations. As Tim mentioned, the Pumpkin Festival is almost like a reunion for so many people on the coast. It's just great to have that type of community where people love to come back for this event and spend time with one another and just see old faces. It just shows you how important this community is for this event, and how the event is for the community. It’s special that people enjoy being at these events so much, and how they create their own little mini-events around the Pumpkin Festival. It is fun to see the waterfall effect of how far out this event goes. People travel from all over to come back just for this weekend. So it is fun to have a role and be able to help facilitate
that.
Beeman: I think we bring our own culture and our own brand to these events, and our own skill sets. We do all the media relations for the Pumpkin Weigh-Off, which gets international press coverage. And so we do play a very important role with these events in very specialized areas. We bring relationships, whether it's from a corporate sponsor or a member of the press or a supplier, we tee things up for the nonprofits to be able to execute their role with the event. There’s so much involved.
We work on these events all year long. These are not just a one-month type of production; it's an ongoing, 365-day-a-year planning process, and climbing the mountain every year. I think that’s what we do, is bring our own kind of unique brand and our own culture to these events because we actually build these events. We're the ones out there, like, all night, really setting everything up and teeing everything up so that everything's ready to go when the rest of the folks come out, whether it's a vendor or a sponsor or a nonprofit organization. We know these communities. We know every inch of these streets. We know the people in the city of Half Moon Bay. We know the merchants. It's amazing how efficiently the Pumpkin Festival is run considering what a massive production it is. That's sort of how I see Miramar Events playing an important role within the community as it relates to these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.