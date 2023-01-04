A Couple makes their own perfect coastal affair
Whether it be a white veil billowing in the wind on the bluffs as a couple exchanges vows at an intimate elopement, or rows of chairs and a trail of flowers lining the lawn at a larger coastal venue, it’s not uncommon for Coastsiders to catch glimpses of a couple’s big day. It seems that just about every weekend, both during and outside of the traditional wedding season, the coast serves as a scenic location for both locals and visitors to host their nuptials. But part of what makes the area unique is that no ceremony is quite like any other. From beach weddings to hotel venues and event centers, couples are spoiled with a wide range of choices.
Each couple is unique and therefore drawn to different aspects of the coast. Some prefer glitz and glamor, while others are drawn to the peace and tranquility of a quieter affair. As the Coastside continues to be a destination for couples, and as the wedding industry continues to boom and grow, the big day often requires planning more than a year out. To some it might seem like the days of organic gatherings are coming to an end.
Stephen and Taunya Moise proved it can still be done in their recent Princeton wedding, which was a true reflection of the natural romantic quality of the area.
Recently, Coastside magazine’s Emma Spaeth chatted over Zoom with the Moises about their August ceremony and why they chose the coast.
Stephen and Taunya Moise live in the Bay Area, and met last winter through a fortunate stroke of serendipity, one that could have come straight from a holiday rom-com. A year later they celebrated their next chapter on the coast.
What made you decide to get married on the coast?
Stephen Moise: I was born in Santa Cruz; the water felt like where we wanted to be. (Before we got married) I had just moved down from Tahoe, and we had taken some trips down to Half Moon Bay, and it just felt right. So, the water is a big draw for me personally, but we kind of go by how things imprint on us. Just like, “Oh, this feels good.” And once we decided to get married and decided on Half Moon Bay, things came quickly together. It wasn’t a stressful situation at all.
So, you said you feel really connected to the water. Are you a surfer or a swimmer? What about the water do you feel so connected to?
Stephen Moise: I grew up listening to the ocean. I was only about a block and a half away. I surfed a little bit, but mostly just spent a lot of time in the water. I’m a Virgo sign, so I’m kind of tied to that. (The water) just brings out an emotion for me. It’s really wonderful, because in Half Moon Bay the trees meet the ocean, so there’s that sense of blending. It felt right.
Taunya Moise: It just felt good. It felt right for us.
Tell me a bit about the wedding itself. Where in Half Moon Bay did you get married?
Stephen Moise: In Princeton. We were at an Airbnb at the very end of the cove, right by Mavericks. There’s a beach there, and we had a house right on the beach.
That sounds really lovely. Did you have a more intimate wedding, or a larger one?
Taunya Moise: It was just close family, a few friends —
25 at the most.
And how about the big day? How did that go for you guys?
Taunya Moise: Wow, it was magical and beautiful. We had everyone come midday and eat first. (Stephen) is a chef, and so he prepared all of the food, and everyone just kind of really got to talk and gather and be together before the ceremony. So that was different but really special for us.
Stephen Moise: And then we were the only ones in the house all morning, so Taunya put on some awesome music, and I was cooking. For the ceremony we bought flowers from Repetto’s, a bunch of sunflowers and stuff, and then there was this big, huge cypress tree, which we wrapped in white linen for this really flowy backdrop. We got married overlooking the water. That morning was really beautiful because it was just us. We just got together and did what we needed to do. It seemed to flow really smoothly. We weren’t stressed at all, and that was a really beautiful feeling.
Taunya Moise: My girls made the bouquets with all the sunflowers and baby's breath. The backdrop and the colors and everything, it just meshed without having to instruct anyone. Everyone just kind of took over and made the day magical.
Stephen Moise: It was just amazing starting out life in nature. It was just so beautiful and full. It was really an amazing, amazing day. It went really quickly. We had a fire pit with s’mores. After the ceremony we had cake and dessert. It just seemed to flow really, really beautifully.
How wonderful! And you’ve kind of touched on this, but can you tell me what about the coast was so special as a place to get married?
Taunya Moise: It was the mixture of the feeling of having the water, the sand, the warmth. It just felt like we were cocooned, and our love just kind of hovered around that area. We had visited the area probably six or seven times before we got married there, and it was a feeling every single time, like this is definitely it.
Stephen Moise: I’ve done tens of thousands of weddings in 50 years of being a chef it seems like, and it has to spark a certain piece of who you are. I really, really believe that. I think it has to mean something to you. For Taunya and me, it meant the world, because we knew we were drawn to that something about being in pure nature, because that’s what we feel like love is. (In Half Moon Bay) the water, the trees, the sand, the sunset, the wildflowers, everywhere we looked, it seemed to be magical. For us that was really important when we were looking for a place to start our life and our journey.
We were also thinking of our guests and family. They just said, ‘This was really perfect.’ They felt the love and everything surrounding them. Then the next day we all had a big brunch together, and spent the morning together. Half Moon Bay was just such a great place for us all to connect and celebrate together.
Taunya Moise: There were plenty of places for family to come stay. We got Airbnbs for the kids and their partners just down the street. It was great.
How did you meet? How long have you been together?
Taunya Moise: So, we’ve been together almost a year. He was living in Tahoe, and last January I rented an Airbnb in Tahoe … we just rented it to go snowboarding. The kids, who are in their 20s, kept coming to me, one by one, and saying, “There’s this really nice guy out there shoveling snow. You should go talk to him, Mom.” And I was like, “No, I’m doing nothing. I’m reading my book by the fire. I am happily single. I don’t want anything to do with some guy shoveling snow.”
I didn’t see him at all that day, but the next day I had driven home from the store, and he had just parked and our eyes met, and it was this immediate recognition. Like, “Where do I know you from?” It was a spark and instant conversation.
Stephen Moise: I had lived in Tahoe for 20 years and had just put my house up for sale. And two weeks before I met Taunya and the kids, the deal fell through the day I was supposed to close. Otherwise, I would have been gone … I feel so divinely guided in the sense that things were not in our control at all.
Taunya Moise: There were so many things that had to happen in order for us to meet. There was even this big snowstorm the week before, so we almost didn’t make the trip because there was too much snow to drive. So many things had to happen for us to actually have our first conversation.
We were there for three days, and the night before we left, my son found a package on the front door that had my name on it, and I thought, “Well, this is really strange. No one knows we’re here.” And it was from Stephen. It was a letter and a really beautiful glass ball. And the gist of the letter was like, "I’d really like to keep conversing with you if you’d like," and he put his number. I thought, “Oh, yes. I want to continue.” So, we had our first date the next morning. We went for coffee, and we walked in the snow along Lake Tahoe. Then, just a few months later, his house sold and we moved here. We decided to get married pretty much the month after we met.
Stephen Moise: I had pretty much sworn off relationships; I was done. And then when she came around the corner, I looked at her and just felt like, “Oh, my god, I know her.” There was a pureness to her that I remember from nothing that I can remember.
You’ve done such a lovely job of recapping your relationship and wedding. Is there anything else that you would like to add or wish I’d asked about?
Taunya Moise: (Getting married in Half Moon Bay) doesn’t have to be the Ritz-Carlton, or someplace like that. There are a lot of beautiful places to have your wedding on the coast, and it’s not too far away (from other parts of the Bay Area) to go. People have to really experience it, and spend time here, to find what’s right for them. Ours fell into place really quickly, but we looked around and there are plenty of opportunities. We just went by what felt right for us. I think that’s the really important thing. People really do need to take the time to do right for themselves. What feels good for them, because after that, the experience was amazing.
I know (the coast) is a real special place. We’ve already come back twice in the last three months since we got married. Coastside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.