Tracy Quinn discusses Heal The Bay and how to make our beaches cleaner.
Heal The Bay, an environmental nonprofit that’s been running for almost four decades now, recently released their Beach Bummers list. The list is an annual report card for the cleanliness of beaches along the Pacific Coast from Washington to Tijuana, Mexico. Out of the 500-plus beaches included, this year’s list ranks only two beaches at “honor roll” level, compared to the 51 from the previous year’s list. The significant drop in overall beach health is largely due to the winter storms that washed more pollution into the storm drains and out to the ocean.
Tracy Quinn, CEO of Heal The Bay since 2022, sat down to talk with Coastside Magazine's Greta Reich about the organization’s origin, mission and role in keeping the public informed. She also gives advice about how individuals can contribute to the cause.
How did you get involved with Heal The Bay initially, and what do you think is the most important part of the work that you do?
I've been serving as CEO for about a little over a year now. It's really my dream job. I grew up in Orange County, Calif., and always was drawn to the beach and the ocean. And as I saw people getting sick from swimming after storms and the impact of pollution, I decided to pursue this as a career. I worked in water policy as a civil engineer for over two decades, and then the opportunity to lead Heal The Bay came along a little over a year ago and I was so thrilled for the opportunity to join such an incredible organization. Heal The Bay is very unique in that it uses science and policy and advocacy and community engagement and education to protect and restore our coastal watersheds and waterways here in Southern California. It's an incredible organization and I'm really proud to be part of it.
There's so much incredible work that we do. We were founded as an organization to protect public health and I think that is core to so much of what we do in all aspects of our work. We really want to make sure that a day at the beach, or a day at the river or lake, doesn't make one sick. So we work on policies to make sure that we're preventing pollution from reaching our waterways, we get the community out there and we do beach and river cleanups. And we also provide educational tools like our beach report cards, which help people to understand where it's safe to swim and which places they should avoid.
Can you tell me a little bit about the history of the organization and how it has transformed into what it is today?
Sure, so Heal The Bay was founded by Dorothy Green nearly 40 years ago when she realized that people were getting sick from swimming in the Santa Monica Bay. The primary source of pollution that was making people sick back then was undertreated sewage from the wastewater treatment plant. So the origin story of Heal The Bay was around advocating to ensure that the wastewater treatment plant was adequately treating the waste to protect public health so that a day at the beach never makes anyone sick.
Heal The Bay was successful. They used both legal and advocacy means to push for tertiary treatment at a high period treatment plant here in El Segundo, California. And that helped to take care of some of the bacteria that was getting in the water, but it didn't solve all of the bacteria problems in the bay. What we then realized is that the predominant source of pollution now is storm drains. Particularly in wet weather, rain washes down all of the pollution from the entire watershed, picking up oils from cars, pet waste and trash, a lot of single-use plastics, and that carries into our storm drain system and out directly into our ocean with — in most parts of the state — very little to no treatment whatsoever. And so we've evolved to work toward solutions that prevent that stormwater from reaching our ocean. And we do a lot of that through advocacy for stormwater capture projects, which are multi-benefit projects. So these are projects that not only are preventing pollution from reaching our beaches, but they can create green space in park-poor communities. They can capture that stormwater for reuse, helping us to have a more reliable supply of water as we face increasingly less reliable sources or supplies; they can help to address extreme heat issues by putting in more green space and really can help to increase biodiversity by building in habitats. So they can really help to transform communities and help them adapt to climate change, as well as help to reduce the pollution that's reaching our waterways.
How did the Beach Bummers list start? Is there a specific aspect of the list that is most important to focus on?
This year was our 33rd annual Beach Report Card. We started this process just a few years after Heal The Bay was founded, and it's an incredible tool. We rate beaches from Washington all the way down to Tijuana. We take all of this really complicated water-quality data and synthesize it into a really easy-to-understand, A-through-F grading system. I think the good news is that 95 percent of the beaches that we evaluate are safe to swim in year-round. Where we see the big variance over these 33 years is there's a huge impact on how much it rains. And we know that stormwater is the largest source of pollution to our waterways to our beaches and ocean currently. So this year was obviously very rainy, which is why we saw so many Beach Bummers and so few beaches on the honor roll.
You’ll notice that a lot of the Beach Bummers are enclosed beaches. So, up in San Mateo County, you’ll see some of the beaches around Foster City and the interior of the Bay; down in Southern California, it's Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey. Beaches that are located in marinas generally tend to have higher bacterial pollution, so I would avoid swimming in enclosed beaches or bringing small children into enclosed beaches. They don't have that opportunity to have circulation and have dilution from the waves coming in and helping to break up and dilute some of that bacteria.
Is there anything that individuals can do in their daily lives to keep beaches clean?
The biggest thing is to properly dispose of trash and waste. Our storm drain systems carry all of that trash and bacteria out to the ocean, so making sure that you're properly disposing of waste and not using single-use plastics can be really helpful. When you're at the beach, take home whatever you brought and try to pick up three extra pieces of trash. From a policy perspective, advocate for your community to invest in stormwater capture projects. Here in L.A. County, we were successful in passing Measure W, which was a parcel tax, and provides about $300 million a year for the county to invest in stormwater capture projects that are going to help to prevent that pollution from reaching our waterways. It's a really incredible program that could be adopted in counties across California or across the country to really help to make sure that we are capturing our stormwater before it becomes our greatest source of pollution.
Do you think we are headed in the right direction, either in terms of policy or data on pollution?
Yeah, I mean, yes, we are. We have stronger protections against wastewater and sewage entering our oceans, which was a huge first step. We are investing more in stormwater capture, partly because we need the water supply. California is prone to drought, and we're seeing that the places where we get most of our water, from the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta area and the Colorado River, being prone to drought. Those supplies are becoming less reliable. So communities are turning to local supplies, and stormwater is a really important one. As we see, stormwater was a nuisance, right, and we wanted to get rid of it as much as possible. We wanted to prevent flooding, so we built the storm drain systems and pushed it out of our cities as quickly as possible, and now we're seeing that this is a really important resource. So I think that we will continue to see more investments in stormwater capture, which will help us to continue moving in the right direction toward keeping our beaches safe.
Are there any policies, either positive or negative, that readers should be aware of, either to advocate for or fight against?
Oh, that’s a really good question. I think one of the things that we've seen be really successful here in L.A. is banning single-use plastics. When we go to clean up our beaches, 80 percent of the trash and the plastics that we find on our beaches has come to us from our storm drain system and it's really important that we transition our culture to one of reusables. I think that, from a policy perspective, we have done a lot of work here in L.A., both at the city and county level, to ban single-use plastics. I think that's something that any city can do and can make a huge impact on the quality of our beaches and of our ocean.
Switching gears a bit, can you tell me about how the Heal The Bay aquarium came about?
It's really important that, not only do we do the important work of researching the science around public health and water quality, and do the policy, but that we inspire and educate the next generation of environmental leaders. We're really excited to be able to do that through our Heal The Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier. We've been running the aquarium for about 20 years now, and every year we have about 10,000 students come through with different programmings, from field trips to summer camps. We teach them about water quality, we provide STEM education to them, and they have the opportunity to interact with the creatures that are found in the Santa Monica Bay. So they can meet swell sharks and leopard sharks and moray eels.
Our theory of change is that you protect what you love, and our aquarium provides an opportunity for people of all ages to fall in love with the incredible marine species that we have just off our shores. I think once you see the animals that are impacted by our actions, you're more likely to make sure that your trash ends up in the proper receptacle, and that you are picking up after yourself and picking up after others and taking care of this really incredible place we get to call home.
Are there any projects that Heal The Bay is working on that you’re really excited about?
So many things. One of the new things that we're working on that I'm really excited about is opportunities around landscape transformations. Many people have yards in California, and maybe don't think much about it other than the aesthetic value of having something beautiful in their front yard. But landscapes provide these incredible opportunities for us to adapt our communities to the impacts of climate change. Within just that little area where we may currently have a lawn, we can tear that out and make sure that our landscapes can capture the water that's coming off our roofs when it rains, maybe even putting in a cistern to be able to reuse that for irrigation later. But certainly enough to prevent any pollution from leaving our land.
And we can plant native plants to provide habitat to increase the biodiversity of our birds and bees and butterflies and all the things that are important for life as we know it. You know, we are in the middle of the sixth mass extinction event and we've already lost over a million species. Just putting some late native habitat in your landscape provides a really incredible opportunity to help address that problem. Also, having healthy soils helps us to hold on to more water so you don't need as much water to irrigate. And you can plant trees and help provide shade to address extreme heat. There are all of these things that we can do just within our front yards that can really help our community adapt to climate change.
