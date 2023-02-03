Landscape fabric … a cautionary tale
Do those nice, neat rolls of “weed blocking” fabric seem like the perfect solution in your battle against unwanted vegetation? Visions of freeing oneself from this perennial struggle are enticing and the task seems simple enough: just lay it on the soil, cover with an attractive layer of mulch and the foul demon weeds that lie in wait will wither and die in the darkness. At last, you will be free from the tyranny of weeding!
Hang on. There’s more you should know about this stuff. Although the promise of a neat, easy-to-maintain landscape may be hard to resist, the reality isn’t quite what it’s cracked up to be, and you may end up doing more harm than good.
First, a bit of history. Landscape fabrics were developed originally for commercial use in large-scale agriculture operations and to provide stability for structures such as retaining walls. Weed suppression is accomplished by blocking sunlight from reaching seeds present in the soil. Manufacturers claim that the materials are permeable, help to retain moisture, prevent weeds from growing and can therefore reduce the need for chemical herbicides.
Does it work? Landscape fabric does help to suppress weeds, but the effect is only temporary. When freshly laid down, fewer weeds will appear on the surface because seeds that are already present in a particular area are, indeed, blocked. Over time, however, new and ever-enterprising weed seeds will be blown or dropped by birds onto the surface where they will proceed to germinate just as before. Meanwhile, the worst and most determined weeds will opportunistically seek tiny holes in the fabric and utilize pinpoints of light to sprout through the fabric-mulch layer and emerge triumphantly on the surface. You might admire their tenacity before pulling them out but, unfortunately, the tough fabric covering makes it difficult to get at the roots — a crucial aspect in the battle against weeds. Most likely, a bigger hole has also been created in the process, making it easier for more weeds to germinate.
Is it permeable? Landscape or “weed blocking” fabric is made of tightly woven fiber, usually polyester or plastic, both of which are derived from petroleum. There are different grades and thicknesses, which will have correspondingly different degrees of permeability. Initially, they are somewhat porous, allowing a certain amount of water and air to move through the fabric. Unfortunately, permeability decreases in short order as the small holes that create porosity gradually become clogged with dirt and debris. This is where the trouble starts.
Does it help conserve water? Moisture trapped in the soil beneath the landscape fabric barrier will have a harder time evaporating, so, initially, plants might require less water. But, as you will soon see, retained moisture can become a problem.
What goes on below the surface? While not visible to the naked eye, healthy soil teems with billions of beneficial organisms that depend on the movement of water and vital gases (oxygen, carbon dioxide) between the atmosphere and the soil. As permeability decreases, these components become more and more restricted. Deprived of oxygen, carbon dioxide and water, soil microorganisms die off, leading to a downward cycle. Natural processes start to shut down and plants start to appear less and less healthy. Once uncovered, the degraded soil may appear cracked, compacted, and will very likely smell rotten. This is because the natural process of decomposition has been interrupted and the healthy microbial community has died off.
Rooting for roots. Plants that are surrounded by increasingly clogged landscape material have a hard time, too. Vegetation that is planted in good, properly irrigated soil grows deep roots in the process of seeking out nutrients and moisture. This leads to healthy plants that are more resilient to stress. Conversely, plants that are surrounded by a cover of landscape fabric (which can be bone dry even after a deep, soaking rain) soon spread their roots out closer to the surface. Eventually, roots may appear at the edge of the landscape fabric, but, despite a gardener’s best efforts, plants in this scenario will not do well.
Is mulch always good? Landscape fabric is often topped with a layer of organic mulch such as wood chips. Although mulch is normally a very good thing and a top dressing of it certainly looks more attractive than naked landscape fabric, it can’t do what it does when it is in direct contact with the native soil and becomes counterproductive. Why? Instead of the usual process of decomposing and adding valuable organic matter to the soil, the mulch particles just break down on top of the fabric and add more particulates to clog things up even more.
Still in the weeds? If you are determined to get the upper hand in the battle against weeds, consider sheet mulching and other beneficial practices that will minimize time and effort and, at the same time, help your garden to thrive.
For more information on weeds and weed suppression techniques, check out these resources available at ipm.ucanr.edu. coastside
Ali Williams is an El Granada-based University of California master gardener who promotes sustainable practices. This article was edited by UC master gardeners Maggie Mah and Cynthia Nations.
