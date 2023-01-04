It’s the New Year and a gardener’s thoughts naturally turn to planning new and interesting plants. For those of us living on California’s Central Coast, the mild climate and long growing season support a wide variety of vegetation. But beware: There are some plants that should be avoided because introducing them to your landscape can have consequences that go far beyond filling an empty spot in your flower bed. Apart from poison ivy and other classic plant no-nos, the plants that should be on your radar are known as “invasive plant species.” So, whether you’re planning a large landscaping project or a simple garden refresh, here’s what you need to know.
What is an “invasive” plant?
Invasive plants are usually not native to a particular region, but once introduced, they become established very quickly. If allowed to proliferate, they will outcompete the existing vegetation and ultimately disrupt the natural ecosystem. A dramatic example of “invasives” taking over can be seen in California’s iconic “golden” summer landscape. Prior to European settlement, the hills would have been green year-round with deep-rooted perennial native grasses dotting the open ranges. The aggressive annual grasses and weeds that accompanied the introduction of livestock quickly took over and, today, only 1 percent of California’s native grasses remain.
What’s the difference between “invasive plants” and “weeds”?
Although they are vexing and you might think of them as invasive, there’s an important difference between common garden weeds and plants that are truly and destructively invasive. Your typical weed actually requires what is known as “human disturbance” to establish and persist. “Disturbance” means conventional gardening activities like soil tillage, fertilizing, irrigation, etc. Invasive plants (whether they are introduced intentionally or not) do not need any help from humans and readily escape from cultivated areas, infesting all kinds of habitats including wildlands, rangelands and even waterways.
What do invasive plants do to a natural habitat?
Invasive plants disrupt an ecosystem by outcompeting other plants, thereby reducing the ability of natives and other non-invasive plants to survive. This change creates a “domino effect,” impacting every organism that has evolved in the pre-invasive habitat, including birds, insects and other wildlife that relies on native plants for shelter and food.
Where do “invasive“ plants come from?
According to the California Invasive Plant Council, about 37 percent of the species listed on the CIPC Inventory were introduced accidentally through contaminated seed or carried along on equipment, vehicles, animals, human shoes, etc. The remaining 63 percent were intentionally introduced and, of those, nearly 80 percent came via the nursery industry for use in ornamental landscaping. We now know the harm that invasives can cause, but, ironically, it is also easy to understand why so many of them have become popular: They tend to be attractive. And they grow very well!
Although many invasive plant species that were introduced in California are no longer sold, others are still available, and their impacts can be seen on a grand scale. Of these, pampas grass (Cortaderia selloana or Cortaderia jubata) is the poster child. This spectacular South American native was brought to Santa Barbara and introduced commercially as an ornamental in the late 1800s. Extremely hardy and fast-growing, with massive clumps up to 13 feet tall, stands of pampas grass can be seen along the entire length of California’s coastal areas. The plant’s sharp leaf blades can be harmful to animals and humans, rendering it undesirable as wildlife shelter or food source. It’s also quite flammable.
The list of invasive plants that are still sold in California goes on. Among the varieties of highest concern and that are known to be invasive in our coastal region are these: green fountain grass (Pennistem setaceum); Mexican feathergrass (Stipa/Nassella tenuissimo); water hyacinth (Eichornia crassipe); yellow water iris (Iris pseudoacorus); highway lieplant (Carpobrotus edulis); and periwinkle (Vinca major).
Why it matters
Invasive plants cause harm to the environment, the economy and even human health. Fast-growing woody invasives create higher fuel loads, causing fires to burn with greater intensity. Invasive aquatic plants clog waterways and block livestock from gaining access to water. According to the California Invasive Plant Council, the state’s annual expenditures on control, monitoring and outreach to address the issue of invasive plants totals more than $82 million. The actual environmental cost is much more difficult to determine, but researchers at Cornell University estimate that the damage done by invasive plants in the U.S. costs over $120 billion each year.
Although it is one of the most bio-diverse places in the world, California has limited and diminishing untouched natural habitats, and over 30 percent of its native species are threatened. In many areas of San Mateo County, housing developments are adjacent to large areas of open space, which makes them especially vulnerable to “invasion” by problematic plants. By choosing non-invasive plants for your garden, you will help to protect these sensitive areas. COASTSIDE
This article was written by Anne Marie Tsolinas, a University of California San Mateo-San Francisco master gardener who enjoys learning about what we can do to preserve and protect our beautiful California Coast and edited by UC San Mateo-San Francisco Master Gardeners Maggie Mah and Cynthia Nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.