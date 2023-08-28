Bill Regan had quite a varied career before he became “the only law west of Skyline Boulevard.”
He worked as a cowboy on the Miller-Lux ranch in South San Francisco, and was in on the ranch’s last cattle drive to the stockyards of San Francisco in 1917, the Southern Pacific Railroad having been idled by a strike.
After that, he worked in the Central Valley for a time, then back in San Francisco. In 1928 he returned to what was then known as Sharp Park, working as a carpenter for developer Ray Higgins.
After a few years, he also began serving as special deputy sheriff for the north San Mateo County coast. A special police district had been formed from Edgemar to the Sharp Park golf course, but Regan also covered Rockaway Beach and Pedro Valley (now called Linda Mar). He made $7.50 per call as deputy.
One of his assignments was arresting gamblers at the Silver Saddle Club at Thornton Beach. When the gamblers got off with $25 fines, Regan declared that it hadn’t been worth the effort.
When World War II began, Regan began working security at the Sharp Park detention center, where German, Italian and Japanese internees, judged national security risks, were housed in barracks during the hostilities. There was even a Chinese ship crew there for a while awaiting repatriation.
From 1945 to 1953, Regan returned to his deputy sheriff duties. In 1951 he arrested a three-time killer in Edgemar. The murderer’s girlfriend tipped off Regan that the perp, on the lam from Pennsylvania, was having lunch at the Jonesburger restaurant. Regan walked in, and whacked the bad guy over the head to make the arrest. He was also involved in a furious Sunday morning shootout at Bell’s Market on the corner of Paloma Avenue and Old County Road (now Palmetto Avenue). The three burglars escaped, leaving their car and burglar tools behind, but were picked up in San Francisco later that same day.
In 1953, he switched to private security for developer Andy Oddstad. After two years, he began working for Henry Doelger covering the Linda Mar shopping center. At some point he resumed serving as a deputy sheriff. The city of Pacifica established a full-time police force in 1958; five shifts of county deputy sheriff coverage (including Regan) cost $5,500 for the first six months.
In 1959, he and another deputy witnessed a thief on a crime spree smashing the window of Claude King’s television store at the Linda Mar shopping center and gave hot pursuit, blazing away with their pistols until they brought the thief to a halt on the freeway north of town.
Bill Regan retired in 1967 at age 67.
Jerry Crow is a member of the Pacifica Historical Society. To learn more about the organization, visit pacificahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.