First Lady of the Coastside
Briones lived through historic times
Guadalupe Briones y Miramontes was born into the old California that was almost entirely native American Indian. By the end of her life, California had become part of the United States. That span of time made her a part of the whole sequence of different cultures. The region went from wilderness to statehood. Her family ranch became an U.S. town.
Guadalupe’s father and grandfather were both experienced Spanish soldiers. Their roles in Alta California (as the Spanish called the state) put them among the greatest history-makers. Both were explorers and colonists of Spanish California.
Her grandfather, Vicente Briones, came to California with explorer Gaspar de Portolá. That expedition (in 1769) came upon San Francisco Bay. Her father, Marcos Briones, was also a soldier. Soon after the Portolá expedition, Marcos helped guide the famous Anza expedition that started Spain’s first California colony. Father and son were together at the groundbreaking for building the Presidio of San Francisco and of Mission Dolores in 1776.
Marcos married a California Indian woman. They had two children. After losing his wife in childbirth, he remarried to a Mexican woman. The family grew, including Guadalupe Briones (born in 1792). Most of her childhood experience was at San Antonio Mission de Padua. That mission was isolated, about 50 miles southeast of the Spanish capital at Monterey. There she learned and played with both Native American (Salinan) and Mexican children. She learned with family and the mission fathers.
When her father moved with his family to Monterey, she was living close to the bustle of the officers and leaders of the district. Still young, they moved into the nearby Spanish-designed community, Vila Branciforte (near Santa Cruz). She met and soon married a soldier, Candelario Miramontes (1808). The army assigned him to “the cavalry company of the Royal Presidio of San Francisco.” There they moved into housing outside of the Presidio. (Living outside the fort and the mission buildings made Guadalupe among the first civilian residents of San Francisco.)
In 1821, Mexicans won their War of Independence from Spain. The Spanish officers and politicians left California. Mexican politicians then governed California. Candelario continued working for the now-Mexican army.
Candelario, Guadalupe and her sister, Juana Briones, started farming in San Francisco. Their farm was near today’s Washington Square. They learned about the ways of business with farm and dairy products. They traded their products with the foreign captains of ships visiting San Francisco Bay.
Both Guadalupe and her sister, Juana, also developed the skills of natural healing. They became well known as “curanderas,” people who used natural medical methods. She became a midwife. She learned to heal wounds, set bones, and used the plants and herbs around them for their medicines. To the Mexican and American Indian healers, caring for the health of their communities was a near-sacred mission.
In 1841 the Mexican government awarded Candelario one of the Mexican Land Grants. It was thousands of acres. It would become the family’s ranch on the Coastside. Soon after they built their grand adobe home for their large (20 children) family, Candelario passed away. Guadalupe became the family matriarch, heir of the great land grant, and elder of the family.
Then gold was discovered. At nearly the same time, Americans won the Mexican-American War, and the Gold Rush was on (1848). That would soon bring hundreds of thousands west. So, things changed in California again.
To protect her rights to her land holdings, she became an American citizen. She continued to live there in her home close to the main trail through the ranch. Both her Hispanic and her few American neighbors became aware of and respected her healing skills. Author William Heath Davis wrote of her in his famous history book, “Sixty Years in California.” He said, “She is now a resident of Spanishtown ... It was this woman who cured me of a malady and saved me from death years since ... but Doña Guadalupe’s simple remedy relieved me of suffering ...”
The community was growing and changing. She saw her son-in-law, Estanislao Zaballa, survey and plan what is today’s downtown and residential district. That subdivision — making today’s streets, blocks and building lots — turned fields and trails into a town (in 1863). She also saw her eldest son, Vicente, finally win legal ownership of the land grant in federal courts (1882).
Guadalupe Miramontes passed away at the age of 94. She had experienced California history in all its depth. She had been diligent, productive and caring. Under her hand, the ranch progressed into a working village of family and workers. Then, in her final years, it began to turn into the suburban community, with shops and neighborhoods, that it is today. She was the First Lady of Half Moon Bay.
Dave Cresson is the founder and a proud supporter of the Half Moon Bay History Association. He would like to thank Jeanne Farr McDonnell for her years of courtesies. Suggestions for future Flashbacks, questions or comments can be sent to DaveCresson38@gmail.com.
