Spanishtown and Grabtown were 1860s hubs of activity
Americans and Europeans started coming “over the hill” from San Mateo to the Coastside in the 1850s. For some of them, the Coastside offered affordable lands for ranching or farming. Others came for business and land speculation. With San Francisco a boom town after the Gold Rush, lumber brought work and jobs into the canyons. Two small communities formed early.
The first was a ranch that became a town near the only wide trail (now Highway 92) from San Mateo to the Coastside. That town was soon named — casually and then legally — “Spanishtown.” The name came from the fact that in its earliest years, Spanish was the main language spoken by the owners of the Mexican land grant where the town sprung up.
The other became known (and still appears on maps) as “Grabtown.” It became a “little hamlet, inhabited mainly by wood choppers and teamsters, with their families.” Grabtown is found on a ridge a few miles southeast of Half Moon Bay between Purisima and Tunitas canyons.
Spanishtown became the first legal subdivision on the Coastside, long before others, in 1863. Today’s downtown business district, with its grid of carefully surveyed streets, blocks and building lots, all centered at Main and Kelly streets. It was carefully planned and mapped and submitted to San Mateo County for approval by Estanislao Zaballa. Zaballa had arrived from Spain after the Gold Rush. The plan was approved by the county. It set up a legal way of dividing and then selling individual building lots to the public for shops and homes.
Just a few years later, in 1867, an immigrant from France named Eugene Froment was operating a sawmill in San Jose. He bought land above Purisima Canyon. He joined the rush to cut redwood timber for rapidly growing San Francisco and the Bayside. Transportation of timber taken from the west side of the coastal mountain range was a transportation problem. It took so much time to haul the timber up and over the mountain — hauled by wagon and pulled by cables and oxen or crude steam machines — then down into the Redwood shipping port. Half of the cost of the lumber was for that transportation.
To save travel and layover time, Froment encouraged his teamsters and his lumbermen to build little shacks or houses out of scrap lumber on his land. They were invited to bring their families into the timberland. He set aside a space for them near the entry road to his timberland. There were no building restrictions. Houses sprung up wherever they could fit. Vegetable and flower gardens were planted. If a house became vacant for long, someone else would come along and move into it. Each house stood as a measure of its occupant’s architectural imagination and energy (or lack of it). And since there were no property rights, a man could build his house in his neighbor’s garden — if he was brave enough to try to get away with it.
It did not take long for the haphazard taking and abandoning of property to give the place its colorful name. Legend has it that it was a 9-year-old child who was trying to explain how things happened in the community who first summed it up by calling the place “Grabtown.” Froment and Grabtown were part of the mountain scene for some years. Even after Froment abandoned his business, Grabtown continued to attract squatters who were working for other nearby mills.
Northern California history is dotted with similar stories of taking and squatting and blurred property rights. Few other examples are so colorfully named. Today, Grabtown has been completely stripped by salvagers who have removed every bit of lumber and materials, old bottles and souvenirs of the once-thriving community. The space is still there, overgrown and forgotten. Forgotten except that Grabtown’s name still appears on a few maps and trail markers in Purisima Canyon. Coastside
Suggestions for future Flashbacks, questions, or comments can be sent to DaveCresson38@gmail.com. He is the founder and a proud supporter of the Half Moon Bay History Association.
