Breed: Golden retriever
AGE: 2 years old
Butter is a popular presence on Pacifica’s Esplanade Beach. Almost every dog runs up to him as soon as they see him, and most of the dog owners returning from their beach strolls also know Butter, the friendly and patient English cream golden retriever. Butter is 2 1/2 years old and lives in San Jose, but can be found most weekends on Coastside beaches romping around in the surf, patiently allowing smaller dogs to try out their new play-fighting moves on him, and impulsively digging deep holes that lead to nowhere in particular. According to owner Laurel Sanborn, Butter’s favorite guilty pleasure is stealing other dogs' toys and making their owners chase him. He’s also really big on giving sloppy face kisses to humans and dogs alike.
