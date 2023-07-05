Yankee
Age: 4 years old
Breed: Cross between Yorkshire terrier and miniature poodle
Yankee is the adorable greeter at Bay Area Orchids on Highway 92. The "yorkipoo" is often found lying by the entrance to the flower shop's greenhouse, peacefully watching as customers come and go, and charming them with his absolute cuteness. When he's not helping out at the shop, Yankee loves an excursion to the beach.
— Anna Hoch-Kenney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.