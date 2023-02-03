COASTSIDE / Dog’s Life Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sage Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SageBreed: Blue heeler Australian cattle dogAGE: 1 ½ years oldSage isn’t fazed one bit by gloomy weather. He can be a little shy with new humans but loves to play, hike, splash in puddles, and chase birds, particularly the chickens back at his home in El Granada. — Anna Hoch-Kenney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zootechnics Zoology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive an alert on road closures, about schools or other public announcements related to closed facilities or cancelled events, etc. HMB Review Weekly Newsletter Stay informed with the newest Half Moon Bay Review headlines, breaking news, traffic alerts, and contest information weekly. Weekday - Things to know this week Your weekly highlights of upcoming Coastside events - published every Monday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Become an Advocate today! Receive full access to Half Moon Bay Review all day, everyday. Subscribe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.