Trevor Williams, owner of Santa Cruz DJ Co., has thousands of weddings on his résumé. In a typical year, his company supplies the vibes for about 30 wedding celebrations in and around Half Moon Bay. Coastside magazine’s April Seager talked with Williams about putting love in the air with music.
1. What makes DJing for a wedding different than the same gig at some other kind of event? As DJs, we say that every wedding is like the Super Bowl. Everything has to go perfectly, from the ceremony all the way through the toast, and then playing the correct songs for the three formal dances. And then at the end of it, having to DJ really, really well for 2 1/2 hours. Usually, our clients book us about a year and a half to two years in advance. They’ve been planning this wedding for a long time, and so, as DJs, we have to deliver 110 percent for them every single time.
2. How do you handle requests? As long as it’s OK to play based off what we’ve discussed with our clients, then we’ll play it, but a lot of times it’s not. And, so, we’ll just say, ‘That’s not really what the bride and groom are going for, so I’ll see what I can do,’ which is kind of polite for ‘no.’ We’re still trying to be positive and make people feel validated and listened to, but, at the end of the day, the couple is our main target. We have several meetings with our clients before the wedding to understand their likes and dislikes. Every wedding is a very unique display of a couple.
3. What is one of the craziest things you’ve seen while DJing for a wedding? I had a bride one time who was held up during the “Hava Nagila” — that’s when they put them up in a chair. She didn’t want to do it, but her mom wanted her to. Her mom was from Russia. Unfortunately, the bride was dropped out of the chair and then she demanded her mom get kicked out of the wedding.
4. How do you go about setting a wedding mood? I mean, a wedding is all about love, right? A lot of what we play is centered around that — whether it’s funky Motown songs or newer stuff. We try to keep it fun and lively for everyone there, because at weddings you have a huge age range of 8-year-old kids to 75-year-old grandparents. So as DJs, we try to keep the vibe accommodating for everyone. If you’re a good DJ and you can mix a whole bunch of different styles and genres of music, then we’ll have everybody dancing the entire time because everybody will get snippets of their era and their genre. People want to hear music that they know and that they can sing along to.
5. What counts as good wedding music these days? We play a lot of Earth, Wind and Fire. We play a lot of Michael Jackson. We play a lot of Marvin Gaye. We play a lot of Justin Timberlake. Right now, a lot of our clients are in their 30s, and so we play a lot of 2000s pop, 2000s hip-hop and 2000s R&B. Most of our clients are in that age range to where that’s nostalgic for them. So much great music came out of that era. So much danceable music with great energy.
6. Have you ever seen a new romance bud on the dance floor? For sure. I think it happens more often than you think because typically everybody is in a very joyful, loving mood at weddings. There’s great food, there’s great drinks, there’s great music, the setting is beautiful — so the table is set for that to happen every time. I can’t tell you how many times it’s happened that I’ll have a wedding for a couple, and then within the next three to five years, I’ll do three other couples who met at that wedding or were at that wedding together. So, yeah, I think there’s something to be said about that. The vibe of a wedding is pretty unbeatable in terms of the love in the air. Coastside
