Sharing the joy with a holistic approach to caring for the land
Fall is once again upon us, and with it comes annual celebrations like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Tammara Bloom of Forever Bloom Farm in Pescadero answered a few questions about flowers on the coast for Coastside magazine’s Emma Spaeth. At the five-acre farm, they grow more than 300 floral varietals, foliage and ornamentals. From anemones and ranunculus, to tulips and daffodils, the options span from classics to the more unusual. The end-of-the-year fall harvest boasts a bounty of sunflowers, zinnias, dahlias, ornamental gourds and pumpkins.
On Oct. 14 there will be a Fall Harvest Workshop during which participants will tour the farm and learn how to build an arrangement using succulents and dried flowers on a pumpkin or gourd. Participants will also learn the secrets for selecting and growing the varietals for dried flowers and techniques for drying flowers. For more information visit foreverbloomfarm.com.
1. What grows best on the coast and why? Flowers that grow well in a Mediterranean climate do the best, but there are a lot of microclimates in the coastal region. Our farm is located in a valley where it is more sunny and warm in the summer but gets more frost in the winter than those closest to the ocean where the marine layer keeps things cool year-round.
2. Do you have to have a greenhouse to grow flowers? What should people know if they are looking to start growing their own flowers on the coast? We have a small greenhouse for starting plants in the early spring, and it is very helpful but not necessary. The local nurseries have a large selection of flowering plants that will grow well in your microclimate, and they have experts who can help you pick out the best plants for your conditions.
3. What are the fall seasonal flowers? For decorating the pumpkins, we grow lots of strawflowers, a number of different plants that have interesting seed pods, and a large variety of succulents, as they are a perfect pairing with textures and colors that look great together.
4. A lot of thought is given to the Thanksgiving meal. Why would you tell people to focus some of that energy on the table arrangement? Having a table filled with nature’s beauty like gourds, glass corn, squash and fall-colored leaves makes the food taste better, I swear!
5. What do you think flowers bring to a home? People often give flowers as gifts for certain milestones. Why is that important? Our customers tell us that surrounding themselves with beautiful flowers and artistic creations brings them peace, calm and joy.
