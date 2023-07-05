6 questions Wyatt Fields
Coastsider Wyatt Fields opened Breakwater Barbecue in El Granada in 2020 following nearly a decade bartending, cooking and catering in various capacities, mostly in San Francisco. Just steps away from Surfer’s Beach, the joint feels like it belongs in a completely different world than nearby places where visitors to the coast line up. The small number of tables inside and out back, as well as a few barstools, tend to fill with locals who casually chat with the staff and each other.
Fields practices craft barbecue, which he defines simply as cooking in front of the restaurant in an offset smoker that takes up a parking spot on the street. More precise foodies typically mention the selection of quality cuts of meat, carefully prepared rubs, and personally attending to every aspect of the process to achieve perfection as part of the craft barbecue trend.
Breakwater is quickly becoming a destination, especially after it received mention in the 2023 Michelin Guide to California, which describes it as “an all-American spot” in “the charming seaside town of El Granada.” Fields says the honor is profound.
1. What advice can you offer aspiring backyard barbecue chefs? Start off with something simple. Don’t go right into brisket. Pork butt is a good place to start because it’s very forgiving. Or chicken. Then you’re looking at just three to four hours, so it saves you time and money.
2. How do you feel about store-bought barbecue sauce? I don’t pay too much attention to it. But there are so many options out there that you’re bound to find something you like. Try out some varieties and see if you land on something good. When I was growing up, there was just Bull’s-Eye, so we’ve come a long way.
3. Texas, Kansas City, Chicago, Hawaii or the Deep South? You have to choose one. Which barbecue destination would it be? It's always going to be Texas. No doubt about it.
4. Have you had one barbecue meal (other than your own) that you'll never forget? I was lucky. One day, five or six years ago, I went to Austin and there was a really short line at Franklin Barbeque. I won’t forget that. Dayne’s Craft Barbeque (in Fort Worth) also does some really good stuff.
5. How does it feel to be a barbecue spot in a sea of fish 'n' chips and chowder here on the coast? It feels good because I think every major town needs a barbecue joint, a place where you can go and meet the people cooking the meat, the person who cuts it. There’s a real Americana feel to that. It feels like this town needs that.
And we’re getting more into seafood on the menu. There’s a cross-over we can explore.
6. What does it mean to you to be listed by Michelin? It’s a huge honor. First and foremost, it’s a huge surprise. There are a few craft barbecues that have been recognized, but it’s totally unexpected.
It's a testament to the crew I have helping me, both out front and in the back. I’m taking time to say thanks to them.
I don’t see it as a seal of approval, but rather a seal that says keep going and get better. I appreciate it and I want to keep moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.