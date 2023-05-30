An exclusive new day care center opened last summer in a quiet spot nestled in rolling green hills dotted with grazing horses. If your little one is admitted, you and they will benefit from an array of educational activities that will improve behavior at home.
On a typical day, staff from the center pick up the youngsters from their homes before 9 a.m. The driver is a trained educator who will carefully guide the precious cargo into a secure seat and then find ways to keep everyone engaged and calm on the ride up the canyon.
When the van reaches its Tunitas Creek destination, the apple of your eye will greet the others and begin a day filled with enriching play. During this time, a psychologist observes the activities, paying attention to behavior, body language and socialization. After several sessions the psychologist prepares a detailed report highlighting behaviors and skills that need attention. He will suggest issues to address and recommend a regimen of exercises to implement with your little one at home.
Admission to this program is competitive. After receiving your application, day care staff visit your home to speak with you and your family. They’ll inquire about your daily habits and your goals for your little one. They will also take some time to connect with the child and observe their behavior and communication.
If the initial screening goes well, they’ll invite you to come up to the facility on a trial basis to determine if your dependent gets along well with others already in the program.
One further detail to note before seeking admission to this day care: Its name is Big Dog Coastside Dog Psychology Center, and these services are available only to canines.
Renato “Big Dog” Rios and Lila Nelson-Rios are the owners and dedicated dog caretakers behind Big Dog. They got into canine care almost 20 years ago in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they both worked in the hospitality industry.
After the death of his first wife, Rios’ therapist advised him to pursue his passion in order to bring new inspiration into his life. He recognized that being around dogs always made him happy, but his grandmother had diverted him from spending his days with animals because she thought he was wasting his time.
A breakthrough came when a friend asked him to watch her pooch for a week. At the time he never imagined dog-sitting might become a professional pursuit, but he knew he had found his calling. Rios supplemented his natural affinity and rapport with dogs with numerous training courses, including one with the famed Topos Brigade in Mexico that handles dogs for search and rescue missions.
About six years ago the couple moved to the coast with their children from first marriages and their son JC who helps with the dogs as soon as he gets home from school. They began operating Big Dog out of a rented home with a large yard near Half Moon Bay before expanding to the current Tunitas Creek location last year.
As Rios weaves effortlessly through a pack of 20 dogs he’s clearly in his element. Even without the offer of treats, 40 eyes lock on his every move, eager to please him. Nelson-Rios points out that he doesn’t pet or dote on any of them to avoid provoking jealousy.
Rios views his work as dog psychology. His goal is not to wear out the dogs with lots of running and fetching so they’ll sleep at home. “I work with the dog’s brain, not his body,” Rios says.
He aims to engage their minds so they remain alert and recognize what their parents want them to do. Accordingly, the enclosures at Big Dog feature obstacle courses with tunnels and ramps but you won’t find any toys lying around. “A toy can become the dog’s focus,” Renato says. “Then he thinks, ‘This is mine and I’ll let you use it if I want to,’ which can lead to aggression.”
Nelson-Rios enjoys the dogs as well, and complements her husband’s work with dog-walking services for clients who don’t opt for full day care support. She is also Big Dog’s "Concierge Extraordinaire," transferring her Cabo hotel skills to the customer service side of doggie day care by managing the daily schedules, communication with “pa(w)rents” and finances.
Many of Big Dog’s clients just want a place for their pets to spend the day so they can work at home without disruptions. Others are elderly and need someone to share the responsibility of caring for their dog during the day. But even if he’s just pet-sitting, Rios often recognizes behavioral needs and prescribes some training sessions as well.
“I’ll make your dog your perfect companion as well as your best friend,” Rios said.
Although he’s friendly, it’s easy to get the sense that Rios connects better with canines than with humans. “When I go to their house, the family tells me their side of the story,” he says. “But then I need to talk to the dog to get the other side of the story.” He usually accepts the dog’s version.
Rios believes the parents are often the cause of misbehavior in dogs. “The parent wants to think for the dog. They’ll decide he’s bored or he’s hungry.” That’s a role reversal that hinders a successful relationship, according to Rios. “Dogs like to please you. They’ll feed off the parents’ stress and anger. I need to help calm them down.”
Observing the Rioses at work you might wonder if the dogs prefer to be at Big Dog than with their confused parents. Not so, the couple says.
“They’ll have their comfort zone at home with dinner and their bed,” Nelson-Rios says. “But each morning they eagerly jump into the van and are ready to get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.