On New Year’s Eve, the educational leader of Elkus Ranch, Beth Loof, received a text message from the ranch foreman stating that the bridge had been washed out from the flooding waters. Not believing that it could be completely gone, Loof drove to the ranch to confirm — and, sure enough, before she even reached the bridge, she could see its remnants floating down Purisima Creek. The bridge that allowed access to the animals, barns and most of the Elkus Ranch grounds was gone. So began six months of rebuilding.
The ranch, a facet of the University of California Cooperative Extension under the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, has been open since 1975 when Richard Elkus donated the property to the University of California. In the almost half-century since then, nothing of this level of destruction has ever happened.
“All we did was maintain; we fed, we cleaned, took care of the gardens,” ranch coordinator Leslie Jensen said in the aftermath of the storm. “But that’s really all we could do. We couldn’t get any vehicles, we had no trash, no water, anything like that. So we would have maybe one or two people on sight a day just to take care of the animals.”
The ranch was officially closed to the public from Jan. 1 to June 1 as contracts were sorted out to rebuild the bridge and water filtration system. Without the bridge, though, nothing else could get done because they could not even access the damage.
For instance, clean water came back “just about a week or two after the bridge because then the electrician could finally get here and the plumber could get here. We had to get that bridge in before (anything else),” Jensen said.
Once the bridge was finished, the end of the long break was in sight.
“The bridge was finished on the Friday before June 1 and we were up and running on that next Monday,” Jensen said. “Really it could have all been done in two weeks, a month max — it took six.”
“But don’t make it sound like I’m bitching,” she made sure to add. “Because I’m really happy to have that bridge, let me tell you.”
Walking around the ranch today, it is hard to tell that less than three months ago it had been practically empty and inaccessible due to rain. Children from the summer camp programs run around with goats and chickens, and a donkey named Sassy gives the place a vibrant, lively quality.
“All hail, Queen Sassy!” was overheard from Doug Meyer, an educational leader, and repeated by the children surrounding him.
“This is my fourth time here,” one of the campers said during their lunch break. “I want to work here doing Doug’s job when I grow up.”
The staff watch the connection the kids have with the animals and the ranch at large every week. “The campers take ownership — they’re the ones cleaning the stalls and helping with feeding and taking them on walks and doing things like that, so they get really close,” Jensen said.
The summer programs are valuable not just to the students, but the parents and staff too, who depend on the camp for child care and income, respectively, over the summer.
Meyer has worked with many animals before, but “I’d never been around sheep. I’d had goats before but just one or two. I’ve never loved them as much as I do (now).”
Even the animals missed seeing people during the closure. Though none of them were hurt during the storms, “you could tell they missed people, especially the goats who are really social animals,” Jensen said. “Plus, with COVID, we went back for a little bit and then had these six months, so I think everybody’s happy that we’re reopening, including the animals.”
During the school year, Elkus Ranch hosts around 20 to 90 children per day through school field trips and private tours. Hope Services, a developmental disability center in Half Moon Bay, also brings in special-education adults once a week to work with the animals.
“A lot of (people) never see this kind of open space, much less livestock like this, and friendly livestock ... you can go in and pet the goats and really get close to some animals, which we love,” Jensen said. “But we also like to make it clear that they’re part of the food system. We also talk about gardening and botany, all at the appropriate age levels.”
After the storms and due to the lack of a bridge, the ranch had to close for spring programming, which is its busiest time most years. Coupling the lack of revenue from spring programming and the money administrators had to spend on repairs, the period was a “major financial hardship,” according to Jensen.
To compensate, the ranch sent Loof out as the educational leader to some of the low-income schools to teach children in the classroom.
“It was actually really fun, a little different to go out to them, instead of them to us,” Loof said. “We brought wools and cards, brought some skulls, so we talked about the difference between a predator and a prey animal.”
Additionally, they also received donations from many Elkus Ranch shareholders, and got support from UC ANR, which sent a project management and facilities crew to help out. The groundskeeper and foreman did the rest of the labor beyond the bridge.
“Everybody really came together. You know it was difficult for a while. Using the man-lift is really slow,” Jensen said. “Once we could start walking through, it was really nice. Yeah, everybody really rallied and came through and did everything we asked, and were willing to put in as much time as necessary. It’s a really good group of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.