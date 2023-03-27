Half Moon Bay, CA (94019)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.