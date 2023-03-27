What’s new in town: New owners, a popular restaurant reopens, and a special day of baseball memories.
Meet the new owners of Cunha’s Country Store, revel in the reopening of the Mountain House on Skyline, enjoy an afternoon with the Pacifica Historical Society as it presents local baseball and softball history with Horace Hinshaw … and more!
Meet the new owners of Cunha’s Country Store
Cunha’s Country Store, one of the oldest businesses in downtown Half Moon Bay, has new owners. Khirulla Samaan, his wife, Emelia Alhusari, and their son, Basher Samaan, took over the market on Jan. 15 and plan to run it once again as a family-owned business. The Samaans moved to Half Moon Bay from Bakersfield and live in the dwelling on the second floor of the historic building. They are originally from Syria and say they are excited to begin improvements to the grocery store that already includes a deli, a large selection of wines, and a corner of the store dedicated to Half Moon Bay souvenirs for visitors to the Coastside.
Cunha’s Country Store, 448 Main St., Half Moon Bay, (650) 726-4071
Mountain House is open once again
The Mountain House on Skyline reopened with a Michelin-starred chef — Dmitry Elperin of the Village Pub — and his business partner, chef William Roberts. This longtime establishment was previously owned by Jerry Olson who retired and shuttered the restaurant in April 2022. Dinner service features a menu of “coastal countryside cuisine.” The Mountain House is a century-old restaurant located in a picturesque cabin among the redwoods on Skyline Boulevard (SR 35) just above Half Moon Bay.
The Mountain House, 13808 Skyline Blvd., Woodside, (650) 851-8541
Pacifica Little League and Bobby Sox Memories
On Sunday, April 30, the Pacifica Historical Society presents an afternoon of Pacifica baseball and softball memories with Horace Hinshaw beginning at 2 p.m. Hinshaw, a longtime Pacifica Tribune sports editor, will be moderating a panel discussion with players and coaches. Videos, including the World Series game in which two Linda Mar boys — Bob McClure and Keith Hernandez — faced each other, will be shown. Everyone is invited to attend and share memories.
Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd., Pacifica, pacificahistory.org
Oceano Hotel & Spa's 15th Anniversary
The Oceano Hotel & Spa hosted an evening in celebration of its 15th anniversary on Wednesday, March 1. The event was organized in support of the Coastside community and sponsored by The San Francisco Peninsula (CVB) in partnership with the Half Moon Bay Chamber of Commerce. Industry leaders and members of the Coastside community gathered at the Oceano Hotel & Spa to commemorate the milestone and show their support for the hotel and the local community. The evening was a great success, with guests enjoying food, drinks and music at the Gate House event space.
Oceano Hotel & Spa, 280 Capistrano Rd., Half Moon Bay, (650) 726-5400, oceanohalfmoonbay.com
Juvo Pet Hospital
Oceana Pet Hospital is to open again as Juvo Veterinary Hospital. Juvo Veterinary Hospital is a general practice clinic that provides high quality care for cats and dogs. The hospital recently celebrated with an open house that included some of the old staff who are working there once again, as well as Dr. Angela Nguyen and Dr. Valerie Rose.
Juvo Veterinary Hospital, 711 Oceana Blvd., Pacific, (650) 351-7111, juvovet.com
________________________________________________
This + That is a monthly feature focusing on new businesses and business news on the Coastside from Pacifica to Pescadero. To be considered for future listings, email publisher@coastsidenewsgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.