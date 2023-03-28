Mae
Breed: mixed
Mae is a happy, ball-chasing, water-loving, people-oriented rescue mutt who takes her job of greeting new humans and playing all day at the Half Moon Bay Kayak Company very seriously. She can typically be found roaming around the kayak shacks, wagging her tail and carrying her ball just in case she encounters someone who might feel like throwing it.
— Anna Hoch-Kenney
