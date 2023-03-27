Plan ahead, be patient and ask your friends
Contractor has tips for successful project.
Coastside magazine’s Emma Spaeth caught up with Bryan Bodas of Bodas Construction recently about embarking on construction projects and home renovations on the coast. Bodas has been in the construction business for 36 years. He spent 10 years as a union carpenter, followed by 26 years as a general contractor here on the Coastside.
1. Why did you decide to become an independent contractor?When I was working as a union carpenter I was looking for a change after 10 years. I did not have a desire to have my own company at that time, but the opportunity came up to move to the Coastside and start a company here.
2. What interests you about your job? I like the challenge of running a business, trying to improve as a person and as a business over time. Seeing our employees enjoy what they are doing, growing personally and professionally with the work they are doing. Satisfying our clients, seeing that they enjoy the process and the finished work we provide.
3. What services do you offer? We can work with clients from design through the finished project. We focus on home and business renovations and can handle all aspects of construction.
4. Can you tell me about the project that made you most proud? We have many great projects, but the one I am most proud of is being able to build a new home for my family. In 2010 we lost our home to foreclosure and I started Bodas Construction at the same time. It was a difficult time as business was slow and I didn’t know if we would be able to afford to buy another home again on the coast. In 2019 we did, and we were able to renovate our home with the help of our employees and subcontractors.
Also, building the company to where we are now — outstanding employees producing outstanding projects.
5. What do you wish people knew before embarking on a home renovation project? A few things are important. Pick a reputable contractor that has references, preferably from someone you know. Have patience and make sure you plan ahead for a successful project. If you can afford to hire an architect or design professional, it will help with the overall process.
There will be bumps along the way with materials, scheduling, changes and unforeseen problems that just happen in construction. The better you and your contractor are at handling these situations will make for a more enjoyable experience.
6. Are there struggles with supply chain issues? How do you deal with them? Things have gotten much better from a year or two ago. There are some long lead times with windows and appliances.
7. How does working on the coast differ from elsewhere? Any specific challenges? The coast is a small area geographically. I believe you must provide good service and have a good reputation here as everybody knows everybody. Word gets around quick if you are good, quicker if you are not.
One challenge is that permitting is a long process. Plan ahead and be patient. Coastside
