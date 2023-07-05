The city of Pacifica incorporated in 1957, joining a group of neighborhoods — as many as 11 by some counts — into a single city. Those neighborhoods retain their distinct identities, lending the city its character as well as posing some challenges.
Mike O’Neill came to Pacifica for a part-time job in a bank over 40 years ago and never turned back. Over the decades he raised three kids, served on the Pacifica school board for 14 years and city council for another 10. He’s on the board of the Pacifica Historical Society and was just elected to the board of the San Mateo County Historical Society. He recently joined county Supervisor Ray Mueller’s staff as a community liaison. Few people can offer perspectives on Pacifica and its neighborhoods like Mike O’Neill. He agreed to answer a few questions for Coastside about the draw of Pacifica and what’s to come.
What brought you to Pacifica?
I started working here, I think it was 1979, for a bank, as a teller. I eventually became manager of the bank. It was out in Pedro Point. That’s where the job was. I saw an opening and I applied. They were flexible while I was going to college. Steady work — they were open on Saturdays — and so I just started working in Pacifica. I bought a house here back in 1981 and I’ve been here ever since.
How did the various neighborhoods we know in Pacifica today become a single city?
They were called eight hamlets that were joined together to incorporate for the city of Pacifica. When it went to a public vote for incorporation, it won by a very small margin. I think it was 8 or 10 votes. I think there were three separate school districts back then, too. Some of the businesspeople didn’t like it because Pacifica didn’t have the business base, the tax base that would support an independent city. They felt it wouldn’t work. And we have always been struggling financially. We don’t have much of a tax base.
What makes the former hamlets distinctive today?
I think each one is different. Fairmont was all developed by one developer. It almost looks like Daly City houses, built by the same developer up there.
Then you come down into Manor and you have tract homes built for the guys coming home from World War II. I was told that the Cape Cods there were originally sold for $50 down and $50 per month.
Then you start getting into Sharp Park. Some of the cottages still lived in there were actually built by the Ocean Shore Railroad. That was built as a resort, a vacation spot, a way to get out of San Francisco.
Then there was Vallemar with all the trees, like an arboretum.
The natural topography of Pacifica almost separates each community: Rockaway, Vallemar, Sharp Park and Linda Mar. Linda Mar has the most voters. There’s Pedro Point. And each one had their own distinct flavor. In Linda Mar, there’s still agriculturally zoned land.
You have out-of-town visitors. Take them on a bit of a tour.
I would take (them to) Sharp Park as the historical heart of Pacifica. The Ocean Shore Railroad went down there. There was Anderson’s liquor store. There’s the castle. So, the historical heart of Pacifica is there. Then I would go into Vallemar and talk about the arboretum.
I would talk about the Italian and Japanese internment camp in Sharp Park. Show them the Quonset hut that they were actually kept in.
I’d go down to Rockaway and show them the creeks, how there’s eight creeks in Pacifica. The environment is a part of the countryside. Sanchez Adobe. Then go back to Pedro Valley Park, if they’re up to it, hike to the falls back there. And the salmon farm.
There’s a guy who did a master’s thesis on Pacifica called “From Shellmounds to Surburbia.” The Ohlone lived a very nice life here.
That’s a focus on neighborhoods. Now speak for Pacifica as a whole. What would you tell the world about Pacifica?
Welcome to a slower pace of life. People have called it Mayberry. There was a woman who came to a city council meeting and thanked us for keeping it the way it was when she moved here in the 1970s.
You have good schools, a lower crime rate. If you have kids, they have every opportunity from Spindrift School for the Performing Arts, to Little League, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, surfing, open space. It’s a great place to raise a family. I raised my three kids here. You have open space but you’re only 15 minutes from San Francisco, 20 minutes from the airport. When you come back, you come over the hill. As you go down Highway 1 you see that coastline and your blood pressure comes down.
That gets us to some of the current challenges. It’s a great place to raise your kids but it’s getting tough for families to move here. How does the housing shortage play out across the various neighborhoods?
Sixty percent of Pacifica is dedicated to open space, between State Parks, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, county parks. About 30 to 35 percent of the city is under the (jurisdiction of the) Coastal Commission which has a height limit of 35 feet for buildings. The only way we’re going to meet some of these housing goals is by density. And, unfortunately, the 5,000-square-foot lots with one house on them are going to become dinosaurs on the Peninsula.
I think that frustrates a lot of Pacificans. Everybody needs water, food, air. But the pandemic proved that everyone also needs recreation. And the crowds come here on a nice weekend. I think there needs to be some sort of credit given to areas that provide recreation.
The state legislation, as it always does, uses the same Band-Aid to fix everything.
When I was on City Council we met with GGNRA to talk about the parking. They flat out said that they never thought that San Mateo County would get the traffic that it did. They thought everyone would go to the Marin County part of GGNRA, the Presidio part. And that’s proving not to be true.
What’s the sweet spot between achieving density and keeping this a low blood pressure place?
We need creativity. I also think there’s an issue with the way the state counts those RNHA (regional housing needs allocation) numbers. It’s per unit. So, you’re encouraged to build studios and one-bedrooms.
Why not have that number be bedrooms so you’re encouraging family housing, blended family housing, multi-generational housing? That helps your school district. It helps your merchants. When we had 12,000 people in the school district, we had three or four car dealerships. We had more grocery stores. You had more commerce because when you have kids you spend more money. They outgrow their shoes. I remember shoe stores in Linda Mar Center. Putting in studio apartments doesn’t meet the true housing demand.
Where’s Main Street in this Mayberry?
The city would like, and I think most people would consider, Palmetto to be our Main Street. But just as it took Half Moon Bay over 20 years to get that sense of Main Street down there, you can’t turn Palmetto around on a dime.
Also, given the RNHA numbers, you have to have more mixed commercial-residential. The people in San Francisco expect that. You know, the little bodega on the corner and five stories above it. But in Pacifica, in suburbia, which we are, you don’t expect that. So, we get more of a clash because there’s no parking really planned and SamTrans is not giving us the support for mass transit.
There’s no central square. There’s not a Union Square or Civic Center Plaza. There will be, after the remodel (of the civic center). Redwood City has this thing, “Music in the Park,” that I think is pretty cool. They have music and the food trucks come and everybody has a good time during the summer. I think we could do more community stuff.
How are short-term rentals impacting Pacifica neighborhoods?
Overall, it’s negative because you don’t know who your neighbor is. All your parking could be taken up. Pacifica has an ordinance that is constantly being revised. Some Realtors are selling housing as nothing but short-term rentals. Then you have 16 people in a house having a party. One owner apparently had a six-unit apartment and made them all Airbnb. Well, I’m sorry, you’re running a hotel, a commercial enterprise, in a residential neighborhood. It should be cracked down on.
If we lose the neighborhood feeling, what happens?
I’m concerned somewhat about whether people are going to be connected on a human level. Now everyone listens to their own podcast, watches their own TV station and only gets one point of view. Schools now have to offer online learning. Part of kindergarten is learning that you’re not the center of attention anymore. That you have to compromise, that you have to deal with other people.
I know you’re proud of the schools here.
When I first got on the school board everybody wanted to get their kid into one of the three K-8 schools. They were magnet schools. Ocean Shore had very strong parent involvement. When I was on the board, we opened the middle school. Everyone was apprehensive about it. I took my daughter on a tour of Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School and I asked her, what do you think? She said, “I want to go here.” Why? There are no kindergartners running around. There are books here, a sports program. Now people from other school districts want to go to IBL because of the programs they have there.
Pacifica is hitting its 65th anniversary. Have the neighborhoods grown together sufficiently into a cohesive whole?
I think they have for the most part, but they also want to keep their own identities. There’s a common thread of open space and recreation. There’s definitely the question of whether you were born and raised here or not.
In Pacifica people feel a freedom. If you’re not bothering anybody, it’s not my business what you’re doing. But we are going to have to compromise together to get through the challenges that are coming and the issues that Pacifica has no control over.
