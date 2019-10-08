PG&E’s public safety power shut-off event is set to affect service for nearly 800,000 customers beginning just after midnight tonight due to dry and strong wind events. A red flag warning, indicating heightened fire danger, is also in place for much of the area surrounding the Coastside.
Officials said customers who will lose power should receive alerts in advance through an email, text or phone call from PG&E.
It is still unknown how much of the Coastside will be affected, but Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said power to the tunnels near Devil’s Slide will be turned off. The tunnels will be closed from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday and will reopen after Caltrans conducts the necessary safety tests. Emergency vehicles can access the tunnel with California Highway Patrol escort or permission, Weiss said.
PG&E is opening a community resource center at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Half Moon Bay at the new Pasta Moon restaurant location, 845 Main St. People can access restrooms, bottled water and charging stations thtere.
Cabrillo Unified and La Honda-Pescadero Unified school districts are monitoring the situation and will alert parents about how a shut-off may affect school operations. The Montara Water and Sanitary District and Coastside County Water District said a loss of power wouldn’t interrupt water services.
The city of Half Moon Bay has backup generators for government buildings.
“At this point we are preparing for a shut-down,” said Public Works Director John Doughty.
Doughty said the city will likely open the Emergency Operation Center to coordinate with first-responders and the county later this afternoon or evening.
“The best answer is plan for the worst hope for the best, but at some point the power may be off,” Doughty said.
To prepare, the utility company recommends that customers update their contact information, keep devices charged, fill up their gas tanks and have an emergency supply kit ready.
Your telling me that PG&E and Caltrans can’t find a way to get a portable generator up to the Tunnel and keep power going to the fans in the event the fans are even needed? This is ridiculous.
And of course all the food, medications, et al on our freezers and fridges mean nothing as well. This is absurd. Cause millions of dollars in food/medication damage, take out a major thoroughfare for residents and threaten safety and resources because PG&E cant safely regulate all of their far reaching equipment and resources. COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS. Lawsuits to follow....
