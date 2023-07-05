Instagram worthy
Travel blogs and Instagram reels blew up over what's been dubbed the "pink-flowers magic carpet" of Montara Beach. Driving by on Highway 1, it’s easy to miss the magical, ephemeral patch of dreamy pink-purple flowers sprinkled across the southern hillside near the beach. The flowers are carpobrotus edulis, commonly referred to as "sea fig flowers," and they typically bloom from late spring to early summer. Photo taken at 3:45 p.m., June 2.
− Anna Hoch-Kenney
