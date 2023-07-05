Travel blogs and Instagram reels have been blowing up about what's been dubbed the "pink flowers magic carpet" of Montara Beach. And as much as I hate to admit it, had it not been for social media I would have continued to drive past what turned out to be a magical, ephermeral patch of dreamy pink-purple flowers sprinkled across the southern hillside of Montara Beach. My internet research tells me the little pink flowers are carpobrotus edulis, commonly referred to as "sea fig flowers", and they typically bloom from late spring to early summer. Photo taken June 2, 2023, at 3:45pm.