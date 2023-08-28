The first thing to know is that many beaches require leashes or might be inappropriate for y…
Nash
Breed: German shepherd-Akita-Greyhound mix
AGE: Timeless
Nash is short for Nashville and he is a smiley, friendly mutt — especially when he gets to visit the beach. He loves to race with birds flying over the beach. Nash lives in Pacifica with his "grandma.”
— Anna Hoch-Kenney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.