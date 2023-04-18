Feel the flower power on Sunday at the Coastal Wildflower Day festival, hosted by California State Parks Association. The annual event gives people of all ages a chance to celebrate spring and learn more about environmental stewardship on the coast.
Several nonprofit organizations including Coastside Land Trust will be setting up booths at the event, and craft vendors will be offering hands-on activities for families. Stop by the California State Parks Association visitors center to learn about the restoration projects staffed by local volunteers and then take a nature walk. There will also be live music, food trucks and a raffle.
Coastal Wildflower Day is intended to raise awareness about the ecosystems that support coastal wildflower habitats and to recognize State Parks volunteers for their ongoing restoration efforts.
The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23. Head to Francis State Beach, located at 95 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay. Parking costs $10, but pedestrians and cyclists will be able to enter for free. Find more information online at coastalwildflowerday.com.
— April Seager
