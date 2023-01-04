UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: Winds were picking up across the coast at noon as a powerful winter storm began to roll across California. San Mateo County emergency managers were urging caution and warning of grave potential for flooding, downed trees and power interruption.
Around 3 p.m., residents reported that most of Montara and El Granada was without power. PG&E's power outage map shows large parts of the unincorporated mid-coast remain in the dark.
The city of Half Moon Bay has declared an emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center. A spokeswoman said the Correas Street Library planned to remain open until 8 p.m. for anyone seeking shelter — unless power outages made that impossible. For updates on hours, call (833) 937-7625.
The city has also opened the Ted Adcock Community Center, 535 Kelly Ave., as a temporary evacuation and resource center for those affected by the storm. The center will be open 1 p.m. today, Jan. 4.
The city was awaiting delivery of more sandbags from county emergency managers. It said in an email that sandbags were in short supply throughout the Bay Area. When they arrive, the sandbags will be at the Train Depot, 110 Higgins Canyon Road.
Meanwhile, the city has closed the Coastal Trail between Poplar Avenue and Kelly Street due to saturated soil in the area. The city reminds residents that all area beaches are currently closed as well.
San Mateo County has declared a local state of emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center. The county had opened its EOC during the New Year’s Eve storm, but by Tuesday it had begun staffing the office 24/7, San Mateo County Executive Officer Mike Callagy told reporters during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. The EOC is expected to be staffed through the weekend. The county will re-evaluate its efforts and weather forecasts on Sunday. A resource page has been posted here.
In addition to coordinating emergency response efforts, the declaration also helps the county be reimbursed for damages sustained from the storm. This atmospheric river also marks the first the county will use Zonehaven, the online mapping platform, during an emergency, Callagy said. The website can share information about road closures, hazards and evacuation warnings.
Callagy reiterated widespread concern about widespread flooding, power outage and landslides. He also noted there’s a shortage of sandbags. On New Year’s Eve, the county ordered 24,000 sandbags and has already gone through 18,000. Now, Callagy said, the county is centralizing the sandbags and having cities request and distribute them. The county already bought an additional 12,000 others and plans to order more.
The county has 115 hotel and motel rooms available for people displaced by floods. In total, the county allotted 160 rooms, with 125 people currently sheltered, as some rooms are being shared by multiple people, Callagy said. Most of those people are from a flooded mobile home park in Belmont.
“We see this as a shorter-term situation to get through these storms and get their residence stabilized,” Callagy said.
The College of San Mateo is being used as a congregate shelter. Callagy said the county could use Cañada or Skyline colleges or even secure more hotel rooms if more people are displaced in the coming days. Callagy said the EOC is planning to run a 211 hotline to receive any storm-related information by 3 p.m., and the staff can help callers find resources.
Important numbers to keep handy:
- For major backups and flooding or downed trees in your neighborhood during normal business hours 8 a.m. – 5p.m., call the city of Half Moon Bay Main Line: (650) 726- 8910;
- Significant blockages, downed trees, flooding, clogged storm drains, and water backups after 5 p.m. Sheriff’s Dispatch: (650) 726-8286
- Any life-threatening issues should be reported to 911.
