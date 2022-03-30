The Half Moon Bay City Council last week discussed its top priorities for the next fiscal year at its annual priority-setting session. Though the official list won’t be finalized until May to shape next fiscal year’s budget, most of the top items discussed were familiar issues that have been circled by city government for years: affordable housing, public health and emergency preparation, economic recovery and environmental sustainability.
But one of the new additions brought up by council members was the annexation of Moonridge, the neighborhood largely made up of low-income housing just across the southern border of Half Moon Bay. Proponents believe this topic has been a long time coming and say annexation of the largely Latino population there would give it more of a voice in Half Moon Bay issues.
“I think we owe it to them to offer them the opportunity to become a part of the city,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
The city is expected to start assessing how it would incorporate the region. It was also suggested the city consider adding Miramar and some of the farms along Highway 92. Councilmember Robert Brownstone emphasized that the city should conduct a feasibility study on annexation, specifically for Moonridge, and how much the county spends on projects and emergency services in a neighborhood that doesn’t generate revenue for it.
“I’m not sure the city is as well-equipped, since we are not full service,” he said.
Not surprisingly, affordable housing was first on the list. Because city officials have discussed the issue at length, council members sought different avenues for a solution.
“We have a large percentage of the community that lives on $25,000 to $30,000 a year, and we need to provide housing for that community,” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose suggested the city bring more landlords to the table and find out how they could rent more affordable apartments and rooms. She also brought up a reliable and redundant internet connection, a topic that becomes more of an issue in summer months during wildfire warnings and PG&E power safety shut-offs.
Rarback also requested that the city make efforts to get Sequoia Healthcare District to extend its boundaries and work with the Age-Friendly Community Task Force to build a new medical center in Half Moon Bay.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock noted that the topics of housing, health services and economic development all center around a need for water. Given the severity of the statewide drought and water restrictions, she said the city should invest in an emergency water supply and collaborate with the Coastside County Water District to implement recycled water systems.
“We’re not going to come out of this drought anytime soon. Anyone you talk to in the scientific community or the state policy level. …We’re in it for the long haul,” she said.
Brownstone agreed, noting that both the Bay Area and local jurisdictions are expected to compete for water as the drought continues, whether it’s for housing or “drinking water or fire protection. It’s really time to be much more proactive and not reactive and wait for the next fire.
“I couldn’t think of anything more urgent than that,” he said.
Some of the priorities and outcomes highlighted last week align with recommendations from the Coastside Recovery Initiative’s task force, which spent 10 months assessing various aspects of life on the San Mateo County coast, from nonprofits to business sectors and emergency preparedness. A key recommendation was to boost pay and housing for the farmworkers and invest in more agricultural programs to promote economic development.
The city attracted 52 attendees at two public listening sessions prior to last week’s session. The city also received 62 responses from a priority survey that echoed the same concerns ranging from affordable housing for farmworkers and teachers to maintaining the Coastal Trail to funding a new community pool. Heather Prince, a board member of the Mavericks Swim Association, said at the meeting last week the city should invest in services for seniors and was told by some seniors that exercising in the Half Moon Bay High School pool “saved their lives” due to the positive effects of exercise and social interaction during the pandemic.
“I can only imagine that it would have had a greater impact if we had a better functioning pool,” Prince said.
City Manager Bob Nisbet spoke of the value of the priority-setting process and how it’s intended to lead to better time management by city staff. Additionally, it helps staff develop and organize a comprehensive work plan of all city projects and determine which ones will be funded in the upcoming fiscal year budget released in June.
“This is an agreement, and it’s important that there’s a collective agreement so expectations can be met and staff can work the most efficiently,” he said.
This is by far one of the best directions the city council and our community are taking. And addressing the long-time need for a better pool for our Coastside! Even John Kolbelsen and family would be proud.
And great job by Bob in explaining how this whole process is going to save the city money and time.
Any thoughts on using a desalinization plant for firefighting and non drinkable water? I know the byproduct slime can be difficult to get rid of but if we only use it for emergencies or fire protection (assuming the cost to clean the fire equipment isn't astronomical) , then it may be an effective way to fight water shortage.
And absolutely brilliant annexing Moonridge; the Latino population is after all 34% of our population. And involving Miramar and the surrounding farms seems like we address real estate speculation and agricultural aspects in the same voting talk as the rest of the community. Spot on.
Good job City, good job Coast......Bright future ahead.
Why on earth (literally) would you build a desal plant when the Coastside cannot even agree on how to build a recycled water plant using the raw material it already flushes out to sea?
If the golf course doesn't want that treated water, why would you create a new water product to somehow store it for fire protection? Absurd.
Ask Scott Boyd, Leonard Woren and Slater-Carter why they killed recycled water. And why they have no suitable alternatives. I know the answer already.
I think August reply and tone is absurd. What a fantastic Community member. Opposite direction of the city council and city council. This be a help not a hurt, august. What suggestions you got?
