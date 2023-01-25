$3.6 million slated to unassigned balance
Half Moon Bay received its annual financial audit as it closed out the calendar year. The annual Comprehensive Financial Report was conducted by Maze and Associates, which issued a clean audit opinion of the city's financial statements from fiscal year 2021-22.
The report acknowledged, “Although the City’s long-term financial outlook shows stability, this is achieved through the use of one-time funds and general fund reserves while economic uncertainty remains.” Auditors noted that the city has a blueprint to diversify its economic portfolio through recommendations made by the Coastside Recovery Initiative.
The Half Moon Bay City Council accepted the report on its consent agenda on Dec. 20. One result of the audit is that the city will have far more unassigned funds than it initially forecasted. While developing its fiscal year 2022-23 budget, the city estimated its beginning fund balance on June 30, 2022, would be $12.2 million and would end the fiscal year with $364,000 in unassigned balances, or funds that aren’t dedicated to something specific.
According to a staff report, when the budget was adopted, the fiscal year’s beginning fund balance was unavailable. Based on the information from the audit, Half Moon Bay actually began the year with $15.1 million, and the city is anticipating it will have $3.6 million in unassigned balances by June 30, 2023.
The final budget for the General Fund was expected to be a net decrease of $978,000. However, the audit showed the ending fund balance increased by $4.4 million, up 40 percent from the year prior. This gain was primarily due to more transient occupancy tax and vehicle-in-lieu taxes. City staff recommended the funding should be determined when options are presented to the City Council in March 2023.
The audit also noted how significant the real estate market is to the local economy. Half Moon Bay’s total assessed value for 2022 was $3.5 billion, a 3.3 percent increase from last year. It claimed that housing prices continue to remain strong for now, but “historically high inflation” and rising interest rates cast doubt on future performance.
The city has also stocked up its reserves. In fiscal year 2019-20, the City Council created an Economic Uncertainty Reserve to help deal with the potential impacts of an economic downturn. It’s meant to retain 20 percent of annual operating expenditures. As of June 30, both this fund and the city’s operating reserve are fully funded. In total, the two reserves cover half of the city’s annual operations expenses.
Half Moon Bay has received favorable marks for previous audits. The Government Finance Officers
Association of the United States and Canada awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city for its audit in fiscal year 2020-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.