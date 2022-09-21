A Fremont man was killed in a car collision during a pursuit that began in Half Moon Bay Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Eric Jaeger, 31, was identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau as the suspect who was struck on the Hayward side of the toll plaza in the eastbound lanes of the San Mateo Bridge, according to reports. The incident was reported at 4:32 a.m. CHP officers closed two lanes on Highway 92 west of the bridge. One lane was reopened at 5 a.m.
The chase began when San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing Jaeger in a stolen white 2020 Ford Mustang in Half Moon Bay. They followed him to Pacifica but lost sight of him on Interstate 280 near Black Mountain Road, the CHP said. Officers from the San Mateo Police Department then found him driving east on Highway 92. The CHP said it broke off the pursuit near Edgewater Drive.
Several minutes later officers received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the eastbound lane of the bridge. Authorities suspect Jaeger’s vehicle ran out of gas on the bridge, and he continued on foot before being hit by two vehicles west of the toll plaza. No other injuries were reported.
