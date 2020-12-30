It was an eventful year for Coastside News Group Inc., the benefit corporation that owns the Half Moon Bay Review — and now the Pacifica Tribune.
Throughout 2020, CNGI directors — Coastside residents who purchased the Review in 2017 — were in discussions with community members in Pacifica as well as the Tribune’s owner, Sherm Frederick. Pacifica residents were interested in local ownership of their hometown paper and had reached out to find out how it was done in Half Moon Bay.
Ultimately, Pacifica’s Peter Loeb, a former City Councilman and longtime community activist, was invited to join CNGI’s board and his contributions made possible purchase of the Tribune. The deal was sealed on Oct. 14.
Both newspapers are published on Wednesdays. While there is some synergy in the two communities and some coverage — for instance countywide coronavirus information — is useful in both publications, the two newspapers are unique.
Soon, the Tribune will have a new website and perhaps even another reporter patrolling the streets.
— Clay Lambert
This version corrects Sherm Frederick's name.
