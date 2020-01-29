The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring temporary workers to assist in the 2020 Census. Workers will receive reimbursement for work-related mileage, have flexible hours, get paid training and earn weekly paychecks.
The Census Bureau says it is looking to hire people from the Coastside to assist in the effort toward a full national count. From 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Census Bureau is holding an application session at 1410 Marshall St. in Redwood City. Those interested can also apply online at recruitment.2020.census.gov.
Presidential primary sample ballots mailed
The San Mateo County Elections Office began mailing sample ballots and voter information for the presidential primary this week. Pamphlets are also available online at the San Mateo County website.
All California residents have until Feb. 18 to register to vote for the March 3 primary. All registered voters will be sent a ballot in the mail, which they can return by mail, to a ballot drop box or to a voting center.
No-party-preference voters are reminded they won’t see the presidential primary race on their ballots unless they ask for a cross-over ballot.
Voters may also cast ballots at voting centers across the district using paper or touchscreen ballots, which will not store voters’ selections electronically.
Half Moon Bay’s voting center is at the Emergency Operations Center at 537 Kelly Ave. starting Feb. 22. Montara will also host a voting center at Farallone View Elementary. Other voting centers are listed on the website.
MWSD increases rates on Midcoast
The Montara Water and Sanitary District approved a nearly 5 percent increase in its solid waste collection fees. The fee increase, which will bring the cost of weekly 32-gallon trash collection to $32.53, went into effect Jan. 1. Montara and Moss Beach residents were informed of the price increase via mail in November.
To save money, MWSD notices suggest customers switch to a 20-gallon can, which costs $26.55 weekly, or take advantage of MWSD’s free services such as bulk drop-off.
The MWSD is considering adding a charge to keep up with rising maintenance costs. MWSD General Manager Clemens Heldmaier said public hearings on the topic will occur this spring.
