Over the summer, Mineta Transportation Institute, out of San Jose, found that half of commuters over Highway 92 would choose to carpool if they were offered $15 per day. It sounded like a silver bullet to the Coastside’s traffic problems.
But is it feasible? Carpooling is proven to take cars off the road and reduce congestion, and it’s relatively cheap to begin, but there are some limitations, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced commuting and made residents wary of sharing enclosed spaces with strangers.
Among all the potential solutions to traffic on the Coastside, city of Half Moon Bay Public Works Director John Doughty thinks incentivizing carpooling is the best place to start.
“The simple answer for local issues is that we should be talking about park-and-ride, expanding outreach and networking with partners on the Peninsula to look at ride-sharing and van-pooling,” Doughty said. “These are simple, inexpensive and very effective ways to address weekday issues for those folks who are commuting.”
Some companies and agencies are doing just that. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, a Bay Area group that runs transit programs like Fastrak and Clipper across nine counties, is rebuilding its platform, called Merge, to connect commuters taking similar routes to each other. And companies like Scoop and Waze are partnering with employers to encourage their employees to use carpooling matching apps for monetary or other rewards. That’s in addition to a number of more traditional “casual carpooling” pickup and dropoff locations across the Bay Area.
MTC Senior Program Coordinator Barbara Laurenson says a successful carpooling program requires three things: the promise of a fast, cheap and reliable trip. That only works when incentives, like carpool lanes or parking discounts, are in place to make riding together better. Plus, ride-sharing has to be flexible for people who need to commute at off times or to different locations.
“Carpooling is so much marketing,” Laurenson said. “We have so much cultural experience to undo to make people think seriously about it.”
Laurenson said the COVID-19 pandemic is not the best time to be promoting ride-sharing, and incentives would need to be particularly high to counterbalance the safety concerns and relative lack of commuter traffic. But carpooling could be a critical transit mode for low-income commuters who don’t have access to public transportation. She noted the Mineta study as a model for finding that sweet spot for riders in a new environment.
The Mineta Institute’s analysis found that, over 20 years, a $15 per day program would cost around $140 million in incentives, marketing and parking costs, and would result in more than $630 million generated for the community and in reduced emissions. It could be funded out of property taxes, parking charges or mixed with congestion pricing. The study’s principal investigator Paul Minett said his group hopes to create a pilot project in the future to learn more.
But what about the weekend traffic generated by people heading to the Coastside to enjoy the beaches? Tim Pham might have the answer.
Pham runs a forum called SnowPals, which connects Bay Area snow sport enthusiasts to each other to share rides and places to stay in Lake Tahoe all winter long. The program started in 1999, when Pham and a few of his ski buddies living in the Bay Area were looking for some friends to share rides during ski season. Twenty-one years later, more than 8,000 people regularly connect over his platform SnowPals to make new skier friends and share rides and lodging in Tahoe.
Pham’s website cites the environmental benefit of the estimated 5,000 rides shared through his program, and although no studies have been done, he thinks it reduces traffic too. As for whether it might work for the Coastside, Pham isn’t so sure. The distance between the Bay Area and Tahoe — three to four hours — creates demand, and a shorter trip to the coast might not offer the same money-saving benefits to carpoolers.
But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, any progress toward encouraging ride-sharing might be outweighed by fear of sharing a car with a stranger. Pham said he thinks SnowPals users will adapt and get tested or take other safety precautions before getting in the car.
Laurenson and leaders at Scoop and Waze are more wary of the pandemic’s effects. With an estimated 75 percent of Bay Area residents driving to work and 64 percent in single-occupancy vehicles, the opportunity exists. But it’s going to take a lot more work and investment than in the past to change commuting behavior.
“We cannot allow these perceptions to lead people back to their SOVs (single-occupancy vehicles),” said Scoop’s Trust and Safety Lead Megan Bradley. “Now is a critical time for the industry to ensure we don't lose our momentum.”
