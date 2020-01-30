Cabrillo Unified School District announced last fall it joined the San Mateo County Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools in a class action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. The lawsuit, which comes as states and cities are cracking down on vaping, claims the industry leader’s marketing strategies target minors and have led to increased use of e-cigarettes among San Mateo County youth.
Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said that when the county approached him about adding Cabrillo to the lawsuit, he immediately saw the benefits of joining. The case was being taken on pro bono and he had heard of other states pursuing legal action against Juul, and his staff had said that vaping was a problem on campus.
“I was particularly intrigued by the opportunity because I thought of it as little cost — some staff time — and no risk,” McPhetride said.
Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar said he remembers a few years back when vaping first appeared on school campuses.
“It just came on like a storm,” Nazar said. “It just caught on quick and hard and fast.”
The California Healthy Kids Survey confirms this spike, showing an increase in e-cigarette use in Cabrillo schools from below 10 percent among seventh, ninth and eleventh graders in 2017 to more than 16 percent in 2018 and 2019. County numbers show a similar uptick and fall well above statewide averages.
Assistant Principal for Pupil Services Deanna Tower said most kids at Half Moon Bay High School who get caught vaping are using a combination of cannabis and nicotine.
“I haven’t found one pure nicotine this year,” Tower said. “We did have one last year, but it’s a lot more common than not for a controlled substance to be part of it.”
Cunha Intermediate School Principal James Barnes agreed, and said that while
vaping isn’t as prevalent among younger students, he still sees it on the Cunha Intermediate School campus and is worried about the company targeting students who are too young to make responsible choices about health and addiction.
Both Nazar and Barnes said that enforcing school rules that prohibit vaping is difficult because e-cigarettes often
look like flash drives and
produce very little odor and
visual vapor. They also said that the online sales have removed traditional barriers to minors.
In response to lawsuits from across the country, Juul — which owns the majority of the e-cigarette market — maintains it does not target minors.
“Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users,” Juul spokesman Ted Kwong said in a statement. “To the extent these cases allege otherwise, they are without merit.”
When it comes to cracking down on e-cigarette use, Cabrillo school officials are taking an educational, rather than punitive, approach.
Last summer, the high school and middle school received a grant for $95,000 annually to work with a company that provides education on the harms of e-cigarette use. It has allowed the two schools to end suspensions for tobacco and marijuana vaping and mandate classroom sessions instead. Other on-campus education initiatives include initiatives run by the high school’s health and wellness committee as well as the Vape Escape club, which brings students together to educate one another on the addictive qualities of e-cigarettes.
Nazar and Barnes agreed that students are attracted to Juul and other e-cigarette products because of the flavors and styles of vaping available, and few kids know just how much nicotine — the equivalent of a pack of 20 regular cigarettes — a single pod contains.
“Juul did a great job of targeting young people through social media,” Nazar said.
Nazar said the district’s role in the county lawsuit sends a message to students on campus that administrators are paying attention.
“There needs to be some kind of responsibility for corporations,” Nazar said. “And I am proud of our district for taking charge.”
