The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA is partnering with San Mateo County Libraries to offer its “Paws for Tales” program free for all virtual participants. “Paws for Tales,” which is typically done in person, pairs young readers with therapy dogs so they can gain confidence in reading out loud.
But this program is not solely limited to kids reading to dogs. These dogs, owned by San Mateo County residents, undergo a series of training exercises and health checks before being certified, and though in-person sessions are currently suspended, the dogs typically frequent health care facilities, drug rehabilitation centers, schools and correctional facilities.
The San Mateo County library system will host their first virtual event from 3 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 via Zoom. Register at phs-spca.org/volunteer/pet-assisted-therapy.
— August Howell
