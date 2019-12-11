There is a big change coming to several community college libraries in San Mateo County.
Beginning on Dec. 20, the San Mateo County Community College District libraries will be moving to a new statewide online catalog. The new program, OneSearch, is a research tool that compiles books, audio, other media, and databases onto one searchable platform. The libraries of Cañada and Skyline colleges and College of San Mateo will no longer be listed on the Peninsula Library System catalog, but students will still have access to the system’s physical and electronic collections.
“This is a game-changer for the students we serve, providing greater access to resources to support their educational journey,” said Aaron McVean, vice chancellor of educational services and planning for the SMCCCD in a press release. “At the same time, we value and will continue our membership in the Peninsula Library System and are excited to bring this new resource to the community.”
The OneSearch database is shared by 112 of the state’s 114 community colleges, along with California State University and several University of California libraries. Students looking to transfer from community college to a four-year institution in the state will already be accustomed to the new software.
