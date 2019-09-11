Coastside scholar Brigid O’Farrell will discuss the role the New Deal’s Work Projects Administration had right here at home during a discussion next week at the Odd Fellows Hall in Half Moon Bay.
O’Farrell is well versed on WPA projects and the New Deal having written “She Was One of Us: Eleanor Roosevelt and the American Worker.” She has written widely about gender issues and the workplace, and O’Farrell has affiliations with Mills College and Stanford University.
Her Odd Fellows topic covers The Living New Deal Project, which aims to inventory New Deal projects across the country. She will discuss local projects, including what is now Cunha Intermediate School and the Crystal Springs Reservoir.
The free discussion is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 526 Main St., Half Moon Bay. For details, visit hmb-odd.org.
