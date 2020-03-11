So, on top of rushing through the morning routine, getting kids to daycare, making it through the workday, cooking, cleaning and getting the young ones to bed, parents are supposed to find time to read 1,000 books to their little ones before they even get to school.
Yes, and it’s possible, according to the San Mateo County Library system.
“Reading 1,000 books with your child before kindergarten may seem like a daunting task in addition to all the other obligations of parenting, but shared reading is fun and yields considerable benefits for you and your child with very little commitment of either time or financial resources,” reads the opening paragraph announcing the initiative on the library website.
Consider: If a parent reads one book a day to a child from age 1 to age 4, that would total 1,095 books by the fourth birthday.
The library system and many experts maintain that the shared reading experience is the most effective way to instill early literacy and develop the habit of reading in children.
Local libraries have log sheets to keep track of your reading and a welcome packet for parents looking to participate. There is even an incentive: After you record 500 books, the library will give you a free book.
Go to smcl.org to learn more and to see a list of suggested books to share with children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.