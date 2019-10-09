Poetic souls in sixth through 12th grades can help celebrate the Coastside’s first LGBTQ History Month by submitting LGBTQ-themed poetry to Coastside Pride’s poetry contest.
Cash prizes of up to $100 for first place and opportunities to be published in the Review are available. Judging and prizes will be provided by the Coastal Literary Arts Movement, which may also publish submissions on its website.
Contest entries are due no later than Oct. 25, and must be made in writing, with the author’s full name, to the school counselors. There is a 250-word limit on submissions. The sponsor reserves the right to reject submissions.
