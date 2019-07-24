Local bookworms found new reads at the Friends of Half Moon Bay Library sidewalk book sale on Saturday, which was held outside the Half Moon Bay Library. The Friends organization raised $350 selling books donated to the nonprofit.
“Our goal is to raise money to fund library programs and other library activities for the benefit of our community,” said Carolyn Belknap, The Friends of the Library president. “It’s also a chance to tell people about who we are and what the Friends of the Library does.”
The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit made up of local volunteers who are passionate about helping the library.
“We are just a group of volunteers who love the library,” said Belknap.
Every fall, the Friends of the Library hosts a big book sale. This year, it is set for Nov. 9. Saturday’s was the group’s second sidewalk book sale, hosted to contribute to the funds raised by the bigger sale.
At the first sidewalk book sale, held on June 15, members raised approximately $450 from the sale of about 200 books.
“We currently have about 200 members and always need more volunteers who are enthusiastic about supporting our wonderful new library,” said Belknap.
The Friends membership fees, starting at $10 a year, help the organization fund the programs and activities available at the library. The group began in the late 1990s when local residents got together with the goal of supporting the library. Talk of raising money for a new library in Half Moon Bay encouraged other Coastsiders to get involved and, as the organization grew and expanded its membership, so did fundraising efforts.
“Our fundraising helped in making it possible to build the new library and buy equipment like the things needed for the maker space,” said Belknap.
Their major source of revenue has been the annual fall book sale, but donated books are available for purchase all year-round in the library’s sale section where used books can be found for as little as 50 cents.
The Friends also had a booth at the Coastside Farmers Market in April and will be there again in August with a selection of books available for purchase.
