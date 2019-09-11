For many, few activities are more enjoyable than nestling up with a good book. But even the most devoted bookworms sometimes have trouble finding time to read.
In a 2017 survey conducted by the market research firm YouGov that focused on trends regarding New Year’s resolutions, 18 percent of respondents indicated they were committed to reading more books in 2018. That’s a lofty goal, and one that can do more than just provide readers with some daily escapism. Studies have shown that reading can develop neural networks in the brain that can help readers understand more complex thought.
In addition, a 2013 study led by neuropsychologist and researcher Robert Wilson found that a mentally active lifestyle may make it less likely that the presence of plaques and tangles associated with Alzheimer’s disease will impair mental functioning. Reading has also been found to increase empathy and understanding of other cultures.
If you want to read more than you have in the past, consider these tips to find more time to cuddle up with a good book.
** Turn off your devices. Think of how much time you now spend each day fiddling with your devices. If you’re a parent, the statistics might surprise you. A 2017 survey from Common Sense Media found that parents of children between the ages of 8 and 18 spend an average of nine hours and 22 minutes each day in front of various screens. While not all of that is downtime, chances are a good portion of it is. Whether you’re a parent or not, turning off your devices is perhaps the single most effective way to find more time to read.
** Schedule time to read. Clear your schedule to read much like you might do to watch a favorite television show. Both books and television are forms of entertainment, so why clear time for one form of escapism but not the other?
** Turn books into travel buddies. Carry a book with you whenever you leave the house, whether you’re going to a doctor’s appointment or to get work done on your car or even to go to work.
** Read first thing in the morning. Instead of scrambling to read your alerts or overnight messages on your phone when you get out of bed, spend the first 10 or 15 minutes after waking up immersing yourself in a good book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.