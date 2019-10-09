Interested in an evening of wine, appetizers and readings from professional writers? Look no further than “Beach Reads,” part of the famous San Francisco-based literary festival called Litquake, which runs Oct. 10 through 19.
To celebrate Litquake’s 20th year, Half Moon Bay will host part of the festival’s “20 in 20” series, which features 20 events in 20 cities.
The event will be held at Ink Spell Books from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Best-selling Bay Area authors Meg Donohue, Allie Larkin, Dana Reinhardt and Lolly Winston will be in attendance.
The novels at the center of the event include Donohue’s “You, Me and the Sea,” Larkin’s “Swimming for Sunlight,” Reinhardt’s “Tomorrow There Will Be Sun,” and Winston’s “Me For You.”
Donohue’s fifth novel has been posted on lists for best books of spring and summer 2019, including Entertainment Weekly’s “Spring Reading Picks” and OprahMag.com’s “Everything You Should Read This May.” Larkin is an internationally known author, a writer of both fiction and nonfiction, and Reinhardt has published multiple middle-grade and young adult novels. Winston became a New York Times best-selling author with her novel “Good Grief, Happiness Sold Separately,” published in 2006.
Jane Ganahl, a Coastside resident, is a founder of Litquake. Ganahl said a “beach read” is typically meant to be a relaxing affair or an escape.
“You don’t read them to acquire knowledge on the Byzantine Empire or the plight of a lost tribe in New Guinea,” Ganahl said. “You read them with a glass of wine in your hand. And very often they take place in foreign lands or involve family drama.”
