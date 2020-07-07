Former presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California pays a virtual visit to the Coastside on Monday as Brews and Views goes remote.
Swalwell, who represents an East Bay congressional district, will talk about his book, “Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump” during the event, which will be hosted via Zoom. The event is set for 7 p.m. on July 13. To register, visit the website.
The book takes readers behind the scenes of the investigation and impeachment, including heretofore untold details of deliberations in the Democratic caucus.
Swalwell is now in his fourth term and serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and on the House Committee on the Judiciary.
The book is available now at Ink Spell Books in Half Moon Bay and inkspellbooks.com.
The Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. sponsors the gathering. Co-founder Lenny Mendonca will serve as the moderator. He is also a member of the Coastside News Group Inc. board of directors. CNGI owns the Half Moon Bay Review.
— from staff reports
